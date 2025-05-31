Wahoos Show Progress, But Win Remains Elusive in 6-4 Loss

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Credit: Natalie Buchanan)

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored four runs, their highest total in almost two weeks, but surrendered a five-run fourth inning that proved to be costly in a 6-4 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday night.

The Blue Wahoos took their first lead since last Sunday in the second inning, as Sam Praytor laced an RBI single against Biscuits starter Duncan Davitt (W, 4-2) to jump ahead 1-0.

Dax Fulton (L, 2-4) breezed through his first three innings, but walks and errors stacked up in a fourth inning that put the Biscuits ahead for good. Colton Ledbetter tripled, and three straight Fulton walks forced him in to tie the game 1-1. Fulton then committed a throwing error on a comebacker that let in another run before another bases-loaded walk and fielding error made it a five-run inning and a 5-1 Biscuits lead.

The fourth inning ended on an interesting note, as the Biscuits tried unsuccessfully to steal a run with a first-and-third double steal. Praytor's throw to second baseman Cody Morissette retired Hunter Stovall, and Morissette's return throw home was in time to tag out Ryan Spikes for an unusual 2-4-2 double play without a ball in play.

The Blue Wahoos fought back, as Luis Palacios steadied the game with 2.2 innings of effective relief and back-to-back singles from Kemp Alderman and Nathan Martorella started the sixth inning. Josh Zamora then hit a grounder to shortstop for a potential double play, but an errant throw scored both runners and put Zamora at third base. Johnny Olmstead's sacrifice fly capped a three-run inning, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Jesse Bergin and Nigel Belgrave each contributed a scoreless inning of relief for the Blue Wahoos, but JJ Goss (S, 7) got the final six outs for Montgomery to secure a 6-4 final.

With the defeat, the Blue Wahoos have lost 11 games in a row to extend their longest losing streak in team history.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Biscuits on Sunday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 3:33 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 3:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

