Hunt, Bullpen Star in 2-1 Shuckers Loss to Trash Pandas

May 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher K.C. Hunt

MADISON, AL - K.C. Hunt dazzled for the second consecutive start with seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings, but was outdueled in a 2-1 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (29-21) against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-30) at Toyota Field on Saturday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers held the Trash Pandas to two runs or less for the third time in four games and have limited Rocket City to 12 runs across the first five games of this week's series.

The Trash Pandas scored both runs off solo home runs, one in the first inning from Sam Brown and another in the second from Sonny DiChiara. The Shuckers scored their lone run in the third on an RBI single from Mike Boeve into left.

Out of the bullpen, Abdiel Mendoza tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in relief for the Shuckers. Tyler Bryant, in his final appearance of May, struck out a batter in a scoreless inning. With the appearance, Bryant became the seventh player in Shuckers franchise history to finish a month with at least 10.0 scoreless innings and the first to reach the mark since Russell Smith in 2024. Bryant finished May with nine scoreless appearances across 11.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.

The Shuckers will finish the series on Sunday at Toyota Field with a 2:35 p.m. first pitch. Former Trash Panda Coleman Crow (1-0, 3.46) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against George Klassen (1-3, 4.97) for Rocket City. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 2:15 p.m.

