Crow's Dominant Return to Toyota Field Leads Shuckers to 5-1 Win

June 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Coleman Crow

MADISON, AL - In the first matchup against his former team, Coleman Crow dominated with a season-high nine strikeouts over 5.0 shutout innings in a 5-1 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (30-21) over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-31) at Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Shuckers became the first Southern League team to reach 30 wins this season. It marks the first time since 2018 that the Shuckers have reached 30 wins within their first 51 games.

The Shuckers struck for all five runs in the third inning, beginning with an RBI single off the center field wall from Mike Boeve, making it 1-0. With the bases loaded, Cooper Pratt then made it 4-0 with a bases-clearing three-RBI double to left-center. Later in the inning, Zavier Warren drove in a run with an RBI groundout, making it 5-0. The Trash Pandas scored their only run of the game in the ninth inning with an RBI groundout to first from Joe Redfield.

Coleman Crow (2-0) earned the win after a season-high nine strikeouts and no walks across 5.0 shutout innings. Trash Pandas starter George Klassen (1-4) took the loss. Out of the bullpen, Mark Manfredi continued his dominant form with two no-hit innings and Will Childers struck out one during a scoreless eighth inning.

At the plate, Jeremy Vargas (3-for-4) set a season-high with three hits in the win while Cooper Pratt (1-for-4) tied his season-high with three RBI.

