Montgomery Secures Series over Pensacola

June 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (28-23) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (24-27) 6-4 in the final game of the six-game series on Sunday.

A three-run homer put Pensacola in front, but Xavier Isaac answered with a solo homer for himself. Isaac now has seven home runs on the year.

Brayden Taylor had a hot bat, going two for three on the day including a double. Ryan Spikes also had a multi-hit game, going two for four.

The loss goes to Owen Wild. Despite the three runs given up all on the homer, Wild managed three strikeouts, with the Biscuits' bullpen adding on two more later in the game.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of seven games against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) from June 3-8. Montgomery returns home from June 10-15 for a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons at Riverwalk Stadium.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.







