Pandas Eat Crow

MADISON, Ala. - Former Rocket City Trash Pandas standout Coleman Crow (W, 2-0) victimized his old team Sunday as the Biloxi Shuckers topped Rocket City 5-1 Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Toyota Field in front of 4,238 fans. Even with the loss, the Trash Pandas took four of six games for the week against the Shuckers as Crow tossed five shutout frames while striking out a season-high nine batters.

Trash Pandas starter George Klassen (L, 1-4) made his first start since being injured on May 11. He cruised early, tossing 2.1 perfect innings before running into trouble in the third. With one out in the inning, leftfielder Bladimir Restituyo blooped a single to left before second baseman Jheremy Vargas doubled to center. The order turned over, and centerfielder Luis Lara walked to load the bases. Designated hitter Mike Boeve followed by ripping a deep single off the centerfield wall over the head of Nelson Rada, scoring only one run as the runners had to hold up to make sure the ball dropped. With the bases still loaded and one out, shortstop Cooper Pratt broke the game open with a bases-clearing double to left center that took the Biloxi lead to 4-0. Klassen walked third baseman Brock Wilken before being lifted from the game after allowing five runs on four hits over 2.1 innings.

Kelvin Caceres relieved Klassen and fired a wild pitch, which advanced Pratt and Wilken to second and third respectively before first baseman Zavier Warren grounded out to short to score Pratt and up the Shuckers lead to 5-0.

From that point on, the Trash Pandas bullpen was scintillating as Caceres, Nick Jones, Camden Minacci, Brady Choban and Sean Poppen combined to hold the Shuckers scoreless on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts the rest of the way. For the six games, the bullpen was great, allowing three runs on 12 hits with two walks and 22 strikeouts over 20 innings.

However, the bats couldn't keep up for Rocket City as Crow allowed only four hits for the game and faced three over the minimum. Crow pitched parts of two seasons in Rocket City and won nine games for the 2022 division winning ball club. He was injured after four starts in 2023 before being shipped by the Angels to the Mets. The Mets sent him to the Brewers during that off season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

The Trash Pandas mustered only six hits in the game. Their lone run came in the ninth as shortstop Denzer Guzman led off with a walk, went to second on a single from catcher Myles Emmerson, advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a groundout to first from rightfielder Joe Redfield.

Emmerson was the only Trash Panda with more than one hit as he went 2-4 with two singles. Biloxi had eight base-knocks including a 3-4 effort from Vargas who doubled, singled twice and scored a run.

The Trash Pandas now hit the road to face the North Division leading Birmingham Barons in a six-game series that gets underway on Tuesday with a 6:00 first pitch. Southpaw Samuel Aldegheri (2-2, 4.34 ERA) will toe the rubber for Rocket City against a to-be-determined opponent for Birmingham. Rocket City fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen live on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2 and at trashpandasbaseball.com

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, June 10-15, which is the front end of a two-week homestand that includes games against the Chattanooga Lookouts June 17-22. The series against Pensacola includes BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On each night, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms as the Bama Butts on the 13th, then the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will also follow the game on the 14th.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, June 10-15, which is the front end of a two-week homestand that includes games against the Chattanooga Lookouts June 17-22. The series against Pensacola includes BBQ Weekend on June 13 and 14. On each night, the Trash Pandas will wear alternate identity uniforms as the Bama Butts on the 13th, then the Alabama White Sauce on the 14th. Fireworks will also follow the game on the 14th.







