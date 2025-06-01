Info Del Juego: Sunday, June 1 vs. Biloxi: 2:35 PM: Toyota Field

Sunday, June 1, 2025 - 2:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (18-30, 4 th SL North, 8.5 GB) vs. Biloxi Shuckers - MIL (28-21, 1 st SL South, +1.0 GA)

Pitching Matchup: RHP George Klassen (1-3, 4.97) // RHP Coleman Crow (1-0, 3.46)

GAME: 49 of 137 - Home Game: 26 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Sunday, June 1 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Lunáticos de Rocket City: Rocket City will wear Lunáticos uniforms for the first of three Sundays this season, complete with jerseys and caps. Few words exist to describe this extraterrestrial creature, but there's one thing we know, and that one thing is ... it's CRAZY! Crazy... ABOUT BÉISBOL! The Lunáticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field.

Lunáticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will get a Lunáticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead - presented by Early Services.

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas wrap up a six-game homestand with the finale of a six-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers' affiliate Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field ... The clubs will meet 12 times this season, and this is the first of two series against the Shuckers in 2025, with the Pandas making a return trip to Biloxi, July 22-27 ... Rocket City is coming off of a 4-8 road trip to Pensacola (2-4) and Chattanooga (2-4) ... All-time the Shuckers lead the series 31-28, and were 12-6 against Rocket City in 2024.

HURTADO PLUS HOMERS LIFT PANDAS TO SERIES WIN: Rocket City secured a 2-1 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday, thanks to solo home runs by Sam Brown, and Sonny DiChiara, and a strong performance

from pitcher Joel Hurtado, who recorded his fifth quality start of the season. The win clinched the series, marking the Trash Pandas' fourth victory in the first five games of the series. It also was the first series win at home, and second overall this season. A season-high crowd of 7,162 attended the game, contributing to a total of 12,922 fans over the weekend. Relievers Jordan Holloway, Samy Natera Jr., and Jared Southard combined for 3.0 no- hit innings, with Biloxi placing just two runners on base after

ROCKET ARMS: This week, the Trash Pandas pitching staff has a 1.32 ERA (6 ER/41.0 IP), recording 42 strikeouts to 13 walks, holding Biloxi to a .143 batting average.

BACK TO THE ROOST: Former Rocket City Trash Panda RHP Coleman Crow returns to Toyota Field for the first time since 2023. Crow spent the 2022 and part of the 2023 seasons with the Pandas. In 2022, Crow made 24 starts, compiling a 9-3 record with a 4.85 ERA over 128 innings, striking out 128 batters. He was the Southern League's June Pitcher of the Month. Crow had a strong start, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 innings over four starts. In June 2023, the Angels traded Crow and fellow pitcher Landon Marceaux to the New York Mets in exchange for infielder Eduardo Escobar.

TOPPING THE LEAGUE IN ATTENDANCE: The Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance in each of the team's first four seasons, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Through the first two months, and despite two brand new ballparks, Rocket City leads the league by averaging 4,432 fans per game.

JERSEY-PALOOZA: The Trash Pandas will wear six different jerseys during the current six-game homestand. On Wednesday, they sported the home white jersey. On Thursday, they wore a camo jersey for the first game and a throwback pinstripe jersey for the nightcap. On Friday, the team showcased the Oat Milkers jersey. Saturday features a Harry Potter-themed jersey, and on Sunday, they will don their Copa identity as the Lunáticos de Rocket City.

19 and "Rada-cally" GIFTED: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 8 months, leads all of Double-A with 24 stolen bases this season, including 17 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 24), OBP (1st, .415), batting average (6th, .285), walks (3rd, 32), and hits (T-8th, 45).

Rada has reached base safely in 10-straight games, batting .367 (11-for-30), with five runs, seven steals, eight walks, and posted a .513 OBP since May 21 ... He's also been on base in 18 of 19 games since May 10, batting .344 (21-for-61), with .487 OBP.

MAY WAS A GOOD MONTH FOR BROWN AND RADA: Over 26 games in May, Sam Brown finished 4th in the league in batting at .301 (28-for-93), with eight extra-base hits, and 14 RBIs, and Nelson Rada finished 2nd in batting at .325 (27-for-83), and 2nd in OBP (.467) this month. Rada led all of Double-A and was 3rd in MiLB with 19 stolen bases.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU: Rocket City's Player of the Month in May, Sam Brown has reached base safely in 32 of his last 37 games since April 18, posting a .317 batting average (40-for-126), tops in the Southern in batting over that time. Brown ranks among the league leaders in doubles (T-9th, 8), batting average (T-8th, .278), OBP (T-7th, .374), hits (T-8th, 45), and OPS (9th, .763).

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE AGAIN: Since May 12, Denzer Guzman is T-2nd in the Southern League with 11 RBI, recording four doubles and a home run on May 22 at Chattanooga. The 21-year-old now ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (T-5th, 26), doubles (T-6th, 9), and extra-base hits (T-8th, 14).

HOMECOMING FOR MITCH DALY: On May 20,, the Trash Pandas added INF Mitch Daly, who attended Madison's Bob Jones High School (2.6 miles from Toyota Field). He was a four-year starter at shortstop and ranked as the top shortstop in Alabama, signing with Texas and eventually finishing his college career at Kentucky. Daly moved eight times as a kid, was born in Fort Hood, TX, and was the son of a four-star General in the United States Army, Edward Daly. Mitch logged his first ever hit at Toyota Field on May 28.

NEED TO SCORE FOUR: In Rocket City's first 14 wins of the season, the team scored four or more runs in each victory. This streak was finally broken on May 28 when they secured a 3-2 win against Biloxi at Toyota Field. The Pandas have a record of 15-8 when they score four or more runs, but they fall to 2-22 when scoring three runs or fewer.

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with five quality starts and leads the Southern League with 54.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-1st, 10), wins (T-5th, 4), ERA (9th, 3.29), innings pitched and, WHIP (9th, 1.26).

THE TRASH PANDAS WENT TO JARED: Trash Pandas reliever Jared Southard made his league leading 18th appearance on Saturday night, and recorded his second save of the series, and third of the season. The right-hander out of Texas hasn't allowed a run, or hit over his last four outings, and 4.2 innings pitched, no walks, and six strikeouts.

----

PARA EMPEZAR: Los Rocket City Trash Pandas concluyen una estadía en casa de seis juegos con el final de una serie de seis partidos contra los Biloxi Shuckers, filial de los Milwaukee Brewers, en el Toyota Field. Los equipos se enfrentarán 12 veces esta temporada; esta es la primera de dos series contra los Shuckers en 2025, con los Pandas visitando Biloxi del 22 al 27 de julio. Rocket City viene de una gira de 12 juegos con marca de 4-8 contra Pensacola (2-4) y Chattanooga (2-4). Históricamente, los Shuckers lideran la serie 31-28 y tuvieron un récord de 12-6 contra Rocket City en 2024.

HURTADO Y LOS JONRONES DAN LA VICTORIA Y LA SERIE A LOS PANDA: Rocket City aseguró una victoria de 2-1 sobre los Biloxi Shuckers el sábado, gracias a jonrones solitarios de Sam Brown y Sonny DiChiara, y una sólida actuación del lanzador Joel Hurtado, quien registró su quinta apertura de calidad de la temporada. La victoria aseguró la serie, marcando el cuarto triunfo de los Trash Pandas en los primeros cinco juegos de la serie. También fue la primera serie ganada en casa y la segunda en general esta temporada. Una multitud récord de 7,162 personas asistió al juego, contribuyendo a un total de 12,922 fanáticos durante el fin de semana. Los relevistas Jordan Holloway, Samy Natera Jr. y Jared Southard se combinaron para lanzar 3.0 entradas sin hits, permitiendo solo dos corredores en base después de la tercera entrada. El juego fue notablemente el más corto de la temporada, durando solo 2 horas y seis minutos.

BRAZOS COHETES: Esta semana, el cuerpo de lanzadores de los Trash Pandas tiene una efectividad de 1.32 (6 carreras limpias en 41.0 entradas), registrando 42 ponches contra 13 bases por bolas, limitando a Biloxi a un promedio de bateo de .143.

DE VUELTA AL NIDO: El ex lanzador de los Trash Pandas, RHP Coleman Crow, regresa al Toyota Field por primera vez desde 2023. Crow pasó las temporadas 2022 y parte de 2023 con los Pandas. En 2022, Crow hizo 24 aperturas, compilando un récord de 9-3 con una efectividad de 4.85 en 128 entradas, ponchando a 128 bateadores. Fue nombrado Lanzador del Mes de la Liga del Sur en junio. Crow tuvo un fuerte comienzo, con marca de 2-0, efectividad de 1.88 y 31 ponches en 24 entradas en cuatro aperturas. En junio de 2023, los Angels intercambiaron a Crow y al también lanzador Landon Marceaux a los New York Mets a cambio del infielder Eduardo Escobar.

LIDERANDO LA LIGA EN ASISTENCIA: Los Trash Pandas han liderado la Liga del Sur en asistencia en cada una de las primeras cuatro temporadas del equipo, y no hay señales de que esto disminuya. Durante los primeros dos meses, y a pesar de dos estadios completamente nuevos, Rocket City lidera la liga con un promedio de 4,432 fanáticos por juego.

JERSEY-PALOOZA: Los Trash Pandas usarán seis camisetas diferentes durante la actual estadía de seis juegos en casa. El miércoles, lucieron la camiseta blanca de local. El jueves, usaron una camiseta de camuflaje para el primer juego y una camiseta retro de rayas para el segundo. El viernes, el equipo presentó la camiseta de Oat Milkers. El sábado presenta una camiseta temática de Harry Potter, y el domingo, usarán su identidad de Copa como los Lunáticos de Rocket City.

19 and "Rada-cally" GIFTED: El jardinero central Nelson Rada, el jugador más joven de la Liga del Sur con 19 años y 8 meses, lidera toda la Doble-A con 24 bases robadas esta temporada, incluyendo 17 en mayo. Rada se encuentra entre los líderes de la liga en bases robadas (1ş, 24), OBP (1ş, .415), promedio de bateo (6ş, .285), bases por bolas (3ş, 32) y hits (T-8ş, 45).

Rada ha llegado a base en 10 juegos consecutivos, bateando .367 (11 de 30), con cinco carreras, siete robos, ocho bases por bolas y un OBP de .513 desde el 21 de mayo. También ha estado en base en 18 de 19 juegos desde el 10 de mayo, bateando .344 (21 de 61), con un OBP de .487.

MAYO FUE UN BUEN MES PARA BROWN Y RADA: En 26 juegos en mayo, Sam Brown terminó 4ş en la liga en bateo con .301 (28 de 93), con ocho hits de extra base y 14 carreras impulsadas, y Nelson Rada terminó 2ş en bateo con .325 (27 de 83) y 2ş en OBP (.467) este mes. Rada lideró toda la Doble-A y fue 3ş en MiLB con 19 bases robadas.

QUÉ PUEDE HACER BROWN POR TI?: El Jugador del Mes de Rocket City en mayo, Sam Brown, ha llegado a base en 32 de sus últimos 37 juegos desde el 18 de abril, registrando un promedio de bateo de .317 (40 de 126), el más alto en la Liga del Sur durante ese tiempo. Brown se encuentra entre los líderes de la liga en dobles (T-9ş, 8), promedio de bateo (T-8ş, .278), OBP (T-7ş, .374), hits (T-8ş, 45) y OPS (9ş, .763).

EL "GUZ" ESTÁ SUELTO NUEVAMENTE: Desde el 12 de mayo, Denzer Guzmán está empatado en el 2ş lugar en la Liga del Sur con 11 carreras impulsadas, registrando cuatro dobles y un jonrón el 22 de mayo en Chattanooga. El joven de 21 años ahora se encuentra entre los líderes de la Liga del Sur en carreras impulsadas (T-5ş, 26), dobles (T-6ş, 9) y hits de extra base (T-8ş, 14).

REGRESO A CASA PARA MITCH DALY: El 20 de mayo, los Trash Pandas agregaron al infielder Mitch Daly, quien asistió a la escuela secundaria Bob Jones de Madison (a 2.6 millas del Toyota Field). Fue titular durante cuatro años en la posición de campocorto y fue clasificado como el mejor campocorto en Alabama, firmando con Texas y eventualmente terminando su carrera universitaria en Kentucky. Daly se mudó ocho veces durante su infancia, nació en Fort Hood, TX, y es hijo del General de cuatro estrellas del Ejército de los Estados Unidos, Edward Daly. Mitch registró su primer hit en el Toyota Field el 28 de mayo.

NECESITAN ANOTAR CUATRO: En las primeras 14 victorias de la temporada de Rocket City, el equipo anotó cuatro o más carreras en cada triunfo. Esta racha finalmente se rompió el 28 de mayo cuando aseguraron una victoria de 3-2 contra Biloxi en el Toyota Field. Los Pandas tienen un récord de 15-8 cuando anotan cuatro o más carreras, pero caen a 2-22 cuando anotan tres carreras o menos.

HURTADO IMPONE RESPETO: El abridor Joel Hurtado lidera al club con cinco aperturas de calidad y lidera la Liga del Sur con 54.2 entradas lanzadas. También se encuentra entre los líderes de la Liga del Sur en aperturas (T-1ş, 10), victorias (T-5ş, 4), efectividad (9ş, 3.29), entradas lanzadas y WHIP (9ş, 1.26).

LOS TRASH PANDAS CONFIAN EN JARED: El relevista de los Trash Pandas, Jared Southard, hizo su aparición número 18, líder en la liga, el sábado por la noche, y registró su segundo salvamento de la serie y tercero de la temporada. El lanzador derecho de Texas no ha permitido una carrera ni un hit en sus últimas cuatro salidas y 4.2 entradas lanzadas, sin bases por bolas y seis ponches.







