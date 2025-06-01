Offense Comes to Life as Columbus Takes Series Finale 8-2 over Chattanooga

June 1, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN., - The Columbus Clingstones (22-25) came alive for eight runs to support 8.0 innings of one-run work from JR Ritchie and Brett Sears in a breakthrough 8-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (23-24) on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. Chattanooga won the series 2-1.

Decisive Plays: Columbus seized an early 1-0 lead as Cody Milligan scored on a fielding error in the first inning from Lookouts' right fielder Austin Hendrick in the first inning. Hendrick atoned for his error with a game-tying home run in the third inning. Columbus climbed back ahead with an RBI double from David McCabe in the fourth inning. The lead expanded with a pair of RBI singles from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Adam Zebrowski in the sixth inning. A three-run ninth inning made it 8-1, Clingstones.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (2-for-5, 3 RBI) had his second multi-RBI game of the season while Ritchie and Sears combined for 8.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO. For Chattanooga, Hendrick (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Ruben Ibarra (0-for-3, RBI) produced the Lookouts' two runs.

Noteworthy: Columbus won a series finale contest for the first time this season, improving to 1-5. It was also the first win in a day game for Columbus, improving to 1-6. Sears has yet to allow a run through 10.0 innings in his Double-A career.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 3): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Landon Harper (2-0, 1.91 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jacob Miller (1-4, 3.43 ERA) for Pensacola.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







Southern League Stories from June 1, 2025

