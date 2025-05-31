Hurtado's Wizardry and Homers Lift Pandas to Series-Clinching 2-1 Win Over Shuckers

May 31, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-30) picked up a 2-1 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (29-21) on Saturday night, thanks to two solo home runs and a quality start from Joel Hurtado. The win secured the series victory for the Trash Pandas, as they have taken four out of the first five games in the series.

Saturday's game drew the season's largest crowd at Toyota Field, with 7,162 fans in attendance, marking the fourth-largest Saturday crowd in the team's history. Over the weekend, a total of 12,922 fans have attended games, with Sunday's 2:35 pm tilt wrapping up the homestand. The Trash Pandas will finish the season's first two months by leading the Southern League in attendance, averaging 4,432 fans per game. wizardry

The Trash Pandas hosted Harry Potter Night, and Hurtado certainly delivered a magical performance on the mound, marking his team-best fifth quality start of the season.

The Rocket City offense quickly made its mark. Recently named the club's Player of the Month for May, Sam Brown hit a line drive over the left field wall into the Biloxi bullpen, his second home run of the season and putting Rocket City ahead 1-0. Sonny DiChiara followed this with a home run of his own to open the bottom of the second inning, extending the lead to 2-0.

Hurtado faced a challenge in the second inning but managed to escape trouble thanks to a spectacular defensive play by Caleb Ketchup, who leaped to catch a line drive from Bladimir Restituyo at the left field wall, saving two runs. The Shuckers narrowed the lead to 2-1 in the third inning with three consecutive singles, the last of which was an RBI knock from Mike Boeve.

The 24-year-old right-hander went on to retire eight of the last nine batters he faced, completing 6.0 innings with one run allowed on five hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Rocket City's bullpen performed exceptionally well once again, with Jordan Holloway (H, 2), Samy Natera Jr. (H, 1), and Jared Southard (S, 3) combining for 3.0 no-hit innings, issuing no walks and striking out three batters. Southard, making his league-leading 18th appearance, recorded his second save of the series and has not allowed a run or hit in his last three outings, spanning 4.2 innings pitched.

Nelson Rada went 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his nine-game hitting streak but extending his on-base streak to 10 games.

Rocket City hurlers have allowed just seven runs over the series' first five games. Saturday's game was the shortest nine-inning game of the season, lasting just 2 hours and six minutes.

The Trash Pandas and Shuckers will conclude the six-game series on Sunday at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:35 pm, with Rocket City sending right-hander George Klassen (1-3, 3.97) to the mound, while Biloxi will start former Trash Pandas right-hander Coleman Crow (1-0, 3.46). Fans unable to attend can watch the game on WAAY-TV 31.6 MORE, Bally Live, and https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fMiLB.tv&c=E,1,O1yET1c2UTHBaeWeGT-9w_-3h_ZTlwbudJ1qkOMN4pI1dKyzJ3_FkDaqAcEvrs4tD6TVV6klPhelm-tkRmrVlWAVrWGaZfktUBDSGj0yS38,&typo=1, or listen on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD 2.

Sunday, June 1 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

* Lunáticos de Rocket City: Rocket City will wear Lunáticos uniforms for the first of three Sundays this season, complete with jerseys and caps. Few words exist to describe this extraterrestrial creature, but there's one thing we know, and that one thing is ... it's CRAZY! Crazy... ABOUT BÉISBOL! The Lunáticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field. * Lunáticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will get a Lunáticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead - presented by Early Services. * Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse. * Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards. * Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2ftptix.com&c=E,1,zH8ZOFpUTo4O0SSnaG52aVkuK6WNa-dKxHDrd9j36n2ONuhenzmB91hUkUstP5Cb3x7HQFsgPDk-AFkkxS7POXFRq8XwPNh3obF99k0Kfg3GC9k8&typo=1. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2ftptix.com&c=E,1,W8jUz4n2nPLjMWCc1iMs8XxgjaFEczA1pDsDWKHjq343bBh9H2d6ALC8vKf_Yomor4scv3eylK9gfoPIxmZ7wUlO8z4DWkewCNOfeAIKqQ,,&typo=1.

