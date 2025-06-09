Adams, Crow Sweep Southern League Weekly Honors

June 9, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Luke Adams has been named the Southern League Player of the Week and Coleman Crow has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week. The pair are the first Shuckers players to earn weekly honors from the Southern League this season. It marks the first time the Shuckers have swept the weekly awards in the Southern League since May 26 to June 2, 2019, when Alec Bettinger and Trent Grisham were named the league's Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Crow earned the honors after he tied his season-high with nine strikeouts over 6.0 shutout innings with one hit allowed and no walks. Across two starts in June, Crow has thrown 11.0 shutout innings with 18 strikeouts, no walks and five hits allowed. It marks the fourth time in Crow's career that he's earned weekly honors from the Southern League and his first since June 26, 2022, as a member of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Crow, 24, was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers via trade from the New York Mets on December 20, 2023.

Adams earned Player of the Week honors after going 8-for-17 (.471) during the week with a double, three home runs and six RBI. It marks his first weekly honors since July 23, 2023, when he was named Player of the Week as a member of the Carolina Mudcats in the Single-A Carolina League. Adams tallied a hit in all five games played and recorded multiple hits in three games. Entering today, Adams has reached base in 30 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in franchise history. Adams, 21, was selected in the 12th Round of the 2022 Draft by the Brewers out of Hinsdale High School in Illinois.









