Miller Leads One-Hit Shutout, Wahoos Beat Rocket City for Fifth Consecutive Win

June 10, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Madison, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their fifth game in a row on Tuesday night, collecting a season-high 13 hits and holding the Rocket City Trash Pandas to only one in a 6-0 victory.

Jacob Miller (W, 2-4) turned in the best start of his Double-A career, striking out seven Rocket City batters over 6.0 scoreless innings. Only a fourth-inning double from Denzer Guzman kept the Blue Wahoos from a combined no-hitter, instead settling for the 13th one-hitter in team history and the club's first since April 2023.

Johnny Olmstead broke a scoreless tie with his team-leading eighth home run, a two-run shot in the fourth inning, to give the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead. Josh Zamora added an RBI single in the sixth to extend the lead to 3-0 against Trash Pandas starter Sam Aldegheri (L, 2-4), who contributed a quality start but was handed a tough-luck loss.

The Blue Wahoos added three more runs in the ninth, loading the bases with singles before Mark Coley II delivered a sacrifice fly and two more runners scored on a Guzman fielding error at shortstop to extend the lead to 6-0.

Nigel Belgrave struck out five batters over 2.0 perfect innings of relief, and Justin King worked around a hit batsman and a walk to pitch a hitless ninth and secure the shutout victory.

The Blue Wahoos won comfortably despite making eight outs on the basepaths and going 2-for-11 in scoring position. Their five-game winning streak is a season high, and draws them within 5.0 games of first-place Biloxi with 11 games remaining in the first half.

The series against the Trash Pandas continues on Wednesday, with a first pitch from Toyota Field scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. A live broadcast begins at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app.

