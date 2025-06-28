Lookouts Postponed on Saturday

June 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (6/28) game has been postponed due to continued heavy rain and unplayable field conditions as a result of the rain received over the last two days.

Tonight's (6/28) game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 29 starting at 12:15 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. Both games will be 7 innings. A ticket for Sunday's game (6/29) will be good for both games. Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2025 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, phone number and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.







Southern League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.