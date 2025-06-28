Biscuits Pull off Another Walk-off on Saturday Night

June 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (43-31, 5-0) pulled off another walk-off in a 3-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-49, 0-5) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Ty Johnson recorded a season-high nine strikeouts over five innings. He allowed two runs on one hit and two walks. Johnson has a 1.77 ERA over his last eight starts (7 ER, 35 2/3 IP).

Nelson Rada hit a two-run homer in the third inning to make it 2-0, his first long ball of the year. In the fifth, Brayden Taylor scored from third base on a double play to make it 2-1.

At 7:29pm CT, rain pulled everyone off the field one out into the sixth inning. Play returned an hour and a half later at 8:59pm CT. Neither club scored until the ninth inning.

After a drop in right field followed by a throwing error brought in the Colton Ledbetter to tie the game, Tres Barrera lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to win it 3-2. Rocket City has dropped 14 games in a row. The game had just three combined hits, and the Biscuits did not get a hit in the ninth inning.

JJ Goss got the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while George Klassen is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

