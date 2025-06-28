Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Postponed Again in Chattanooga

June 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Saturday's doubleheader between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field has been postponed due to wet grounds. The twin bill was intended to make up Friday's game, which was postponed due to rain.

One of the games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 11:10 CT on

BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The final game of the series will be made up at a later date.







Southern League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.