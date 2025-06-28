Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Postponed Again in Chattanooga
June 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Saturday's doubleheader between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field has been postponed due to wet grounds. The twin bill was intended to make up Friday's game, which was postponed due to rain.
One of the games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 11:10 CT on
BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The final game of the series will be made up at a later date.
