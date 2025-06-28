Weekend Woes Continue in 6-0 Loss to Biloxi

June 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus Clingstones (2-3, 28-43) fell to the Biloxi Shuckers (3-2, 45-29) 6-0 on Saturday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Zavier Warren started the scoring early with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. Garrett Spain extended Biloxi's lead to three with a two-run home run (8) in the fifth. Luis Lara plated a run with a base knock of his own before stealing home for the Shuckers' second run of the seventh inning. Ethan Murray drove in Biloxi's sixth run with an RBI fielder's choice.

Key Contributors: Geraldo Quintero (2-for-4, double) and Adam Zebrowski (2-for-3) both turned in multi-hit games in Saturday night's loss. J.R Ritchie (5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 5 SO) finished one out short of a quality start. For Biloxi, Lara (3-for-5, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB), Matthew Wood (2-for-4, R, SB), and Spain (1-for-3, 2 RBI, HR) led the offense and Tate Kuehner (5.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 9 SO) starred on the rubber.

Noteworthy: Columbus was shut out for the eleventh time this season and blanked for the second day in a row. Although the Clingstones produced eight hits, they finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Next Game (Sunday, June 29): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 1:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Brett Sears (2-2, 4.10 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Tyson Hardin (1-1, 2.25 ERA) for Biloxi.







