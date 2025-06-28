Trash Pandas Suffer Another Walk-off Loss Despite Rada's First Homer

June 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (5-0, 43-31) scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, coming from behind to walk off against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (0-5, 24-49) for the second straight night, winning 3-2 at Riverwalk Stadium. Nelson Rada gave Rocket City a 2-0 lead in the third inning with his first home run of the season, but it wasn't enough to break the club's losing streak.

Rada's home run came with two outs in the top of the third inning after a walk to Josh Crouch. The 19-year-old hit the first pitch he saw from Ty Johnson to left-center field for a two-run homer. This was Rada's second home run as a Trash Panda and his first since June 7 of last season against Pensacola at Toyota Field.

Jorge Marcheco made his second start for Rocket City and shut down the Montgomery offense, pitching 4.0 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. He retired the first 12 batters he faced and finished the outing with three strikeouts and no walks, throwing 32 of his 44 pitches for strikes.

The Biscuits finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning against reliever Jesus Cruz. Brayden Taylor led off the inning with a walk, and after a single, he scored on a 6-4-3 double play, narrowing the lead to 2-1.

Rain caused a delay of 1 hour and 37 minutes in the top of the sixth inning, but play resumed at 9:00 pm. The delay forced Johnson from the game after he struck out nine Trash Pandas over 5.0 innings. Dan Hammer got the first out of the sixth inning but handed the ball to Derrick Edington after the delay. Edington kept Rocket City in check, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings. JJ Goss (W, 3-2) took the mound in the ninth for Montgomery.

AJ Block struck out four and walked one in his third relief appearance for Rocket City, while Sam Ryan pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Samy Natera Jr. (L, 3-1) recorded the final out of the eighth but walked the first two Montgomery batters in the bottom of the ninth. He bounced back by striking out Will Simpson for the first out. However, Taylor hit a fly ball to shallow right field that Oscar Colas couldn't handle, allowing Tatem Levins to score from second base to tie the game. The error by Colas put the winning run at third. Tres Barrera then followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing in the winning run and giving the Biscuits a 3-2 victory.

Rada's home run was the only hit for Rocket City, while Montgomery managed just two hits throughout the game. The Trash Pandas committed three errors.

The Trash Pandas have now dropped a club record 14 consecutive games, and will try to break the streak against the Biscuits in the series finale on Sunday in Montgomery. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:33 pm with right-handed pitcher George Klassen (2-7, 6.95) starting for the Trash Pandas against right-hander Duncan Davitt (5-3, 3.43) for Montgomery in a rematch of game one. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for a three-game series, July 1-3, against the Knoxville Smokies. The series will be capped off by an Independence Day Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by SAIC.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.