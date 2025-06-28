Barons Come back with 6-5 Win over the Smokies

June 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







After trailing by a run in the eighth inning, the Birmingham Barons scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning as they went on to get the 6-5 win over the Knoxville Smokies before 5,264 at Covenant Health Park on Friday night. The Barons led 4-0 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, but found themselves trailing 5-4 at the start of the top of the ninth inning.

Starting pitcher Shane Murphy pitched well enough to get the win, but it was a no-decision, going 5.0 innings, giving up only one hit, no runs, and two walks with six strikeouts. Tyler Davis pitched two innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and no walks with four strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist, who has been our best reliever this season, had a shaky eighth. He pitched only 0.1 innings, giving up a hit, five earned runs, and four walks. Eric Adler (2-3, 5.40) got the win, getting the last two outs in the eighth inning as he gave up one hit, no runs, and two walks with two strikeouts. In the ninth inning, Dalton Roach closed out the game with a strikeout, getting his second save of the season.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Barons got on the scoreboard first. Jason Matthews starts off the inning with a single, Rikuu Nishida singles on a ground ball to right field. William Bergolla gets the infield single to load the bases with no outs. Caden Connor singled to center field, scoring Matthews, and the Barons led 1-0. Jacob Gonzalez singled to center field, scoring Nishida and Bergolla, and the Barons led 3-0.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Barons scored again. Bergolla singled on a line drive to center field to start the inning. DJ Gladney walked, and Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to center field, scoring Bergolla. In the bottom of the eighth inning for the Smokies, the first three batters walked, then a sacrifice fly by Jaylen Palmer scored Felix Stevens. An infield single scored Parker Chavers. Corey Joyce walked to load the bases again. BJ Murray walked to score Casey Opitz, and Pablo Aliendo singled to score Pedro Ramirez and Joyce. With the five runs, the Smokies took the 5-4 lead.

In the Barons' ninth inning, Calvin Harris singled to center field. Matthews singled off a deflection off the pitcher. Bergolla reached on a fielder's choice after an error by the pitcher that allowed the ball to carry out to center field on the throw to second base, allowing Harris to score and tie the game at 5-5. Connor hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Matthews from third base, and the Barons took the 6-5 lead. Roach came in the bottom of the ninth inning and had a 1-2-3 inning to close out the game.

For the Barons, Gonzalez had three hits, three RBI, and his 10th stolen base of the season. Bergolla had three hits and two runs scored. Matthews had two hits and two runs scored. Connor with a single and two RBI has reached base in 21 straight games.







