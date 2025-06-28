Kuehner Strikes out Nine, Shuckers Earn Second Straight Shutout Win

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers (45-29, 3-2) earned their second straight shutout win and the pitching staff extended their scoreless streak to 19 innings with a 6-0 win over the Columbus Clingstones (28-43, 2-3) at Synovus Park on Saturday night. In the win, Tate Kuehner tossed 5.1 scoreless innings and tied his season-high with nine strikeouts, becoming the only Shuckers pitcher to reach 30 strikeouts in back-to-back months this season. Kuehner becomes the ninth pitcher in franchise history to record at least 30 strikeouts in back-to-back months and the first since Tobias Myers in July and August of 2023.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single from Zavier Warren that drove in Luis Lara from second. Garrett Spain extended the lead to 3-0 in the fifth with a two-run home run, his eighth of the year. Luis Lara then made it 4-0 with an RBI single to center in the seventh. Later in the inning, Lara scored as part of a double steal with Mike Boeve, making it 5-0. A fielder's choice from Ethan Murray in the eighth drove in Matthew Wood, making it 6-0.

Out of the bullpen, Tyler Bryant (1.2ip, 2k), Justin Yeager (1.0ip, 1k) and Will Childers (1.0ip) held the Clingstones to three hits, securing the shutout win. Tate Kuehner (6-4) earned the win while JR Ritchie (0-3) took the loss for Columbus.

At the plate, Luis Lara (3-for-5) and Matthew Wood (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances. Lara's multi-hit night marked his team-leading 19 th of the season. Seven of the nine batters in the Shuckers' order recorded a hit and eight reached base at least once.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Tyson Hardin (1-1, 2.25) is scheduled to make his second start of the series for the Shuckers against Brett Sears (2-2, 4.10) for the Clingstones. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m.

