Friday Rain Washes out Lookouts and Shuckers

June 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's (6/13) game has been postponed due to strong storms, heavy rains, and the impending forecast.

Tonight's (6/13) game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 14th, starting at 5:15 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings. A ticket for Saturday's game (6/14) will be good for both games.

Tickets from tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2025 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, order number and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.

Tomorrow's game will be Negro League Appreciation Night presented by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Food City. The first 1,000 people through the gates will receive a Chattanooga Choo-Choos puzzle. Tickets for these games and the rest of the season are available on Lookouts.com.







Southern League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.