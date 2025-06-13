Shuckers, Lookouts Postponed on Friday in Chattanooga

June 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Chattanooga Lookouts were postponed on Friday at AT&T Field. The game has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 14 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT. Both games will be seven innings. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:55 p.m.

