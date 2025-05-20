Burns, Hot Bats, and Rain Give Lookouts Series Opening Win

May 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - For the first time in 2025, the Chattanooga Lookouts welcomed the Rocket City Trash Pandas to AT&T Field for a six-game slate.

Chase Burns would be the first arm to greet the slumping 'Pandas on Tuesday night. Cincinnati's No.1 overall prospect got to work quickly, punching out four of the first seven hitters he faced.

In the home half of the game's opening frame, Burns would receive early run support in the form of an Ethan O'Donnell single to plate Hector Rodriguez. While Burns continued to keep Rocket City's bats grounded, Chattanooga's offense would flourish against Panda pitching. The Lookouts hitters plated seven runs in Tuesday night's contest. The seven runs are tied for the third most runs scored all season for the Chattanooga club.

Chase Burns would call it a night after five innings of one run ball, only giving up one run on two hits and one walk, while punching out seven. Burns would record the win as well, his third of the season.

In the top of the eighth, a strong storm cell would make its way through the Tennessee Valley, forcing a stoppage in play.

With the tarp on the field, unrelenting rain and wind would bring a close to the series opener between the Lookouts and Trash Pandas. At the hands of a seven to one loss, Rocket City deepens the hole that is the Southern League's worst record at 12-26. On the other side, Chattanooga creeps ever closer to the .500 mark, settling in at 19-20.

The series between the Southern League foes is scheduled to resume tomorrow evening with a 7:15pm first pitch.







