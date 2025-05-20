Biscuits Blow Late Lead, Fall 6-5 to Clingstones

May 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Xavier Isaac of the Montgomery Biscuits at bat

COLUMBUS, GA - In the first ever meeting between the Montgomery Biscuits (21-18) and the Columbus Clingstones (17-21) at Synovus Park, the Biscuits blew a three-run lead and were walked off for the first time in a 6-5 loss on Tuesday night.

The Clingstones scored four unanswered in the final three innings, included two unearned runs, and walked off on an error with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Xavier Isaac led a homer spree in the middle innings. In the fourth, Isaac smashed a two-run shot to right field to put the Biscuits ahead 2-1, right after Cooper Kinney picked up a hit to end 3 1/3 perfect innings from Lucas Braun.

In the fifth, Brayden Taylor launched a solo home run to right center to make it 3-1. Will Simpson followed with a lined shot that cleared the left-field wall and landed in the Montgomery bullpen to make it 5-2.

Things fell apart after that. Columbus scored two runs, one unearned in the seventh to make it a one-run game. After loading the bases with no one out in the eighth, a sacrifice fly tied the game at 5-5. Austin Vernon limited the damage to one run and got out of trouble with a pair of strikeouts. Columbus got Drew Compton over the third base with two outs in the ninth. Kinney had a grounder bounce off his chest for an error and Compton scored the winning run, 6-5.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Synovus Park. Owen Wild will make the start for Montgomery while Ian Mejia is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

