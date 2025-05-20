Shuckers Place Rodríguez on 7-Day IL, Wood Promoted from High-A

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Ramón Rodríguez has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List and C Matt Wood has been promoted from High-A Wisconsin. Wood will wear No. 28, and the Active Roster now stands at 28 players.

Wood, 24, is set to make his Double-A debut with the Shuckers after appearing in 30 games with High-A Wisconsin this season. This season, Wood owns a .222/.374/.300 slash line with more walks (20) than strikeouts (18). The Pennsylvania native was a fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State by the Brewers in the 2022 MLB Draft.

