Christian Moore to Triple-A Salt Lake, Former Bob Jones High School Star Mitch Daly Joins Trash Pandas Among Series of Roster Moves

May 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Los Angeles Angels have made several roster moves affecting the Rocket City Trash Pandas ahead of tonight's series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. Outfielder Christian Moore has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, while infielder Cole Fontenelle has been transferred to the Development List. Joining the Rocket City Trash Pandas are former Bob Jones High School standout infielder Mitch Daly from Triple-A Salt Lake, and outfielder Joe Redfield from High-A Tri-City.

Moore, 22, the Angels' top prospect and the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft, heads west riding a seven-game hitting streak. Over his last 17 games, he has reached base in 16, batting .302 (19-for-63). The former Tennessee All-American has played in 25 games for the Trash Pandas, compiling a .218 batting average with 19 hits, including three doubles, two triples, and one home run. He has contributed 11 RBIs and five stolen bases, maintaining a solid .355 on-base percentage. Notable highlights from Moore's season include a standout performance on April 29, when he returned to Knoxville and recorded his first home run with a 408-foot blast to left-center, alongside a three-hit game. In the game before, on April 27, he notched his first three-hit game of the season.

Daly, 24, becomes the first player to join the Trash Pandas who attended high school in the Madison area. He was a four-year starter at shortstop for Bob Jones High School in Madison, AL, under head coach Jared Smith. He earned All-State and All-Region honors in 2018 and 2019. As a junior, he hit .321 with 18 doubles, eight home runs, and 52 runs scored, and was ranked the No. 1 shortstop in Alabama by Perfect Game. Additionally, he was a member of the Bob Jones football team. Daly grew up in an army family, moving eight times during his childhood. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas. His father, Edward, is a four-star general in the United States Army, and his mother, Cathy, played volleyball at Army West Point. His sister, Nicole, graduated from Yale University, and his brother, Connor, graduated from Auburn University.

He began his college career at the University of Texas, earning freshman All-American honors and contributing to his team's College World Series appearance. He later transferred to the University of Kentucky, where he posted a .300 batting average with seven home runs and 45 RBIs in his senior year. The Los Angeles Angels signed him as an undrafted free agent in July 2024.

Daly began the 2025 season with Single-A Inland Empire before earning a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on April 17, where he went 2-for-4 with a career-high three RBIs in his debut. He appeared in five games for the Salt Lake Bees, batting .222 (4-for-18), which included two doubles, one home run, and five RBIs. Across both levels, he has a .182 batting average, one home run, 12 RBIs, and two stolen bases. The utility infielder has started games at second base, third base, and shortstop.

Redfield, 23, has played in 24 games for High-A Tri-City, posting a .232 batting average with 19 hits, including one home run, five doubles, and three triples. He has also driven in 10 RBIs and stolen three bases while playing all outfield positions.

Redfield played college baseball at Temple College and Sam Houston State University before being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft by the Angels.

Fontenelle, 23, has appeared in 33 games for the Trash Pandas, recording a .158 batting average with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and four stolen bases. Defensively, Fontenelle has been solid at third base, boasting a .981 fielding percentage over 22 games. He made Trash Pandas history on April 8 when he hit for the cycle against the Knoxville Smokies.

The Trash Pandas continue their 12-game road trip tonight against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 PM CT. Rocket City will send out right-hander Joel Hurtado (3-2, 2.04 ERA), while the Lookouts have yet to announce their starter. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

Even with the team out of town, the fun continues at Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas partner with Kissel Entertainment for the sixth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair through May 25. The Fair will be open Tuesday-Friday at 4 pm, then at 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands with access to all the rides cost $35 Friday-Sunday and $30 Tuesday-Thursday. Admission is $10 daily, and parking at Toyota Field is $5. Discounted wristbands are available if you purchase in advance before May 14. You can find more information by visiting kisselentertainment.com.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field and welcome the Biloxi Shuckers, May 27 to June 1, with promotions scheduled such as the first Tito's Dog Day, Friday and Saturday Night Fireworks, and the first appearance for Lunaticos de Rocket City and a Lunaticos Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented By Early Services.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.