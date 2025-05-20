Spain's 3-RBI Night Leads Shuckers to 4-3 Win over Smokies

May 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Garrett Spain of the Biloxi Shuckers at bat

BILOXI, MS - Behind Garrett Spain's three-RBI night, the Biloxi Shuckers (24-16) earned a win over the Knoxville Smokies (19-19), 4-3, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park. With the win, the Shuckers now sit in first place by themselves, a game up on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The Smokies started the scoring in the second with a solo home run from Darius Hill and an RBI single from Pedro Ramirez in the third made it 2-0. The Shuckers, however, struck back in the sixth with 778-feet worth of homers, coming from a 418-foot solo shot from Brock Wilken and a 360-foot two-run shot from Garrett Spain. The pair of homers across five batters gave the Shuckers a 3-2 lead, with Wilken's being his league-leading 11th of the season. The Shuckers added an insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single into left from Spain, part of a two-hit, three-RBI night. In the ninth, the Smokies made it 4-3 with an RBI single from Darius Hill, but catcher Matthew Wood delivered the win for the Shuckers in his debut. The catcher caught Jordan Nwogu stealing second for the second out and then ran down Ethan Hearn up the third base line for the final out after he tried to score on an infield grounder.

Coleman Crow (1-0) earned the win after a season-high 6.0 innings in just 70 pitches while Sam Armstrong (0-4) took the loss. Justin Yeager also picked up his sixth save of the season, tying him for the league lead.

At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-4) and Garett Spain (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances. Lara also recorded his 15th and 16th stolen bases of the year, and the Shuckers tied their season-high with five. Out of the bullpen, Mark Manfredi (1.0ip, 1k) and Abdiel Mendoza (1.0ip, 2k) each recorded a hold in the win.

