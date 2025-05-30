Game Info: Friday, May 30 vs. Biloxi: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

May 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

##Limited Tickets remain for tonight and Saturday's game at Toyota Field. Only Standing Room Only (SRO) and Berm Tickets are available for Saturday##

Friday, May 30, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (17-29, 4 th SL North, 9.0 GB) vs. Biloxi Shuckers - MIL (28-20, 1 st SL South, +2.0 GB)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Mitch Farris (0-2, 4.54) // LHP Tate Kuehner (4-4, 2.93)

GAME: 47 of 137 - Home Game: 24 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - ESPN WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Friday, May 30 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Friday Night Fireworks after the game, presented by the Huntsville Airport. Come out to Toyota Field with your friends and family for a BLAST!

The Malmö Oat Milkers Night: Did Someone Say Dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more!

Scout Night and Sleepover: Local troops will attend tonight, walk around the field in the pregame parade, and camp out after the game.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. You can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com.

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue a six-game homestand with game four of a six-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field ... The clubs will meet 12 times this season, and this is the first of two series against the Shuckers in 2025, with the Pandas making a return trip to Biloxi, July 22-27 ... Rocket City is coming off of a 4-8 road trip to Pensacola (2-4) and Chattanooga (2-4) ... All-time the Shuckers lead the series 30-28, and were 12-6 against Rocket City in 2024.

SWEEPING AND STREAKING PANDAS: The Trash Pandas swept a doubleheader against the Shuckers on Thursday night, winning game one 2-1 and game two 4-1, extending their winning streak to three games and taking a 3-0 series lead. In the first game, pitcher Walbert Ureña delivered a complete game, allowing only one earned run. Key hits came from Cole Fontenelle and Sonny DiChiara, who helped secure the lead in the sixth inning. In game two, the Trash Pandas jumped ahead with an RBI single from Denzer Guzman and a three-run rally in the fifth, featuring a two-RBI single from Myles Emmerson. Biloxi managed a late solo home run but couldn't catch up. Overall, Guzman and Nelson Rada combined to reach base nine times, with Rada extending his hitting streak to eight games and leading the league with 24 stolen bases.

RADA IS RUNNING WILD: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 8 months, leads all of Double-A with 24 stolen bases this season, including 17 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 24), OBP (1st, .415), batting average (8th, .283), walks (3rd, 31), and hits (T-8th, 43).

Rada is currently on an eight-game hitting streak, batting .375 (9-for-24), with five runs, seven steals, seven walks, and posted a .531 OBP since May 21.

"MAY" BE A GOOD MONTH FOR BROWN AND RADA: Over 24 games in May, Sam Brown is 4th in the league in batting at .314 (27-for-86), with eight extra-base hits, and 14 RBIs, and Nelson Rada is 2nd in batting at .325 (25-for-77). This month, Rada leads all of Double-A and is 2nd in MiLB with 19 stolen bases.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU: INF Sam Brown has reached base safely in 30 of his last 35 games since April 18, posting a .328 batting average (39-for-119), tops in the Southern in batting over that time. Brown ranks among the league leaders in doubles (T-7th, 8), batting average (6th, .284), OBP (5th, .379), hits (7th, 44), and OPS (9th, .760).

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE AGAIN: Since May 12, Denzer Guzman is 2nd in the Southern League with 11 RBI, recording four doubles and a home run on May 22 at Chattanooga. The 21-year-old now ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (4th, 26), doubles (T-5th, 9), extra-base hits (8th, 14), and home runs (T-10th, 5).

ROSTER MOVES: On Tuesday, the Angels placed Rocket City LHP Houston Harding on the 60-day Injured List. The lefty out of Mississippi State last appeared in a game on May 11 ... On Wednesday, the Angels activated INF Cole Fontenelle from the Development List, placing the Trash Pandas roster at 27 active players

HOMECOMING FOR MITCH DALY: On May 20,, the Trash Pandas added INF Mitch Daly, who attended Madison's Bob Jones High School (2.6 miles from Toyota Field). He was a four-year starter at shortstop and ranked as the top shortstop in Alabama, signing with Texas and eventually finishing his college career at Kentucky. Daly moved eight times as a kid, was born in Fort Hood, TX, and was the son of a four-star General in the United States Army, Edward Daly. Mitch logged his first ever hit at Toyota Field on May 28.

JUST A WALK IN THE PARK: After nine walks on Saturday night in Chattanooga, Rocket City has drawn 195 walks this season, ranking 2nd in the Southern League (to Biloxi, 235) and T-6th in all of Double-A.

NEED TO SCORE FOUR: In Rocket City's first 14 wins of the season, the team scored four or more runs in each victory. This streak was finally broken on May 28 when they secured a 3-2 win against Biloxi at Toyota Field. The Pandas have a record of 14-8 when they score four or more runs, but they fall to 1-21 when scoring three runs or fewer.

C-MO TO TRIPLE-A: The LA Angel's top prospect and eighth-overall pick in the 2024 draft, Christian Moore, was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 20. The former All-American at Tennessee heads west riding a seven-game hitting streak and has been on base in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .302 (19-for-63).

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with four quality starts and ranks among the Southern League leaders in several categories, including ERA (10th, 3.51), innings pitched (1st, 48.2), WHIP (10th, 1.27), and wins (T-10th, 3).

BACK TO THE ROOST: Former Rocket City Trash Panda RHP Coleman Crow returns to Toyota Field for the first time since 2023. Crow spent the 2022 and part of the 2023 seasons with the Pandas. In 2022, Crow made 24 starts, compiling a 9-3 record with a 4.85 ERA over 128 innings, striking out 128 batters. He was the Southern League's June Pitcher of the Month. Crow had a strong start, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 24 innings over four starts. In June 2023, the Angels traded Crow and fellow pitcher Landon Marceaux to the New York Mets in exchange for infielder Eduardo Escobar.

THE TRASH PANDAS WENT TO JARED: Trash Pandas reliever Jared Southard made his league-leading 17th appearance on Wednesday night and recorded his second save of the season, striking out four over the final 2.0 innings. The right-hander out of Texas hasn't allowed a run or hit over his last three outings, and 3.2 innings pitched, no walks, and six strikeouts.

BUTTS AND SAUCE: On Monday, Trash Pandas announced two new alternate identities for 2025, paying homage to the long history of BBQ in Alabama, the Bama Butts and Alabama White Sauce! The identities and specialty uniforms will be worn during a delicious, slow-cooked, and saucy weekend at Toyota Field on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14. The BBQ Weekend at Toyota Field will be highlighted by "Best Pork Butt" and "Best White Sauce" contests.

PROSPECTS WITH A HALO: The Trash Pandas roster features four of the Angels' top 10 prospects and nine of the top 25; included in the top 10 are RHP George Klassen (3), LHP Sam Aldegheri (5), OF Nelson Rada (6), and INF Denzer Guzman (9). The other members of the roster included in the Top-30 include LHP Samy Natera Jr. (16), RHP Walbert Ureña (17), RHP Joel Hurtado (19), RHP Camden Minacci (20), and INF Cole Fontenelle (23).







