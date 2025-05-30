Clingstones' Offense Stumbles in 1-0 Loss to Chattanooga After Long Layoff

May 30, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - After a soggy three days in Chattanooga that forced three-consecutive game cancellations, the Columbus Clingstones (21-24) got a quality start from Lucas Braun but posted no run support for the third-straight game in a 1-0 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (23-22) on Friday night at AT&T Field.

Decisive Plays: Ethan O'Donnell cranked a solo home run to put Chattanooga in front for good in the second inning. Columbus turned a pair of double plays to keep the deficit close, but had nothing going on offense, managing just two hits.

Key Contributors: Braun (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) posted another quality start and kept Columbus in the game. Ian Mejia (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO) turned in his sixth scoreless outing of the season. For Chattanooga, O'Donnell had the lone RBI of the game while Kevin Abel, Jose Franco, Hunter Parks, and Trevor Kuncl combined for the shutout.

Noteworthy: The game began after a 45-minute delay due to rain, following three cancellations due to rain on Tuesday and an irrigation leak on Wednesday which also cancelled Thursday's game. Braun spun his fourth quality start to give Columbus 13 quality starts this season, the most in the Southern League. The Clingstones offense has not scored over its last three games, a season-high scoring drought.

Next Game (Saturday, May 31): Columbus at Chattanooga, 7:15 pm ET at AT&T Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:00 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-3, 3.18 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Chase Burns (4-1, 1.86 ERA) for Chattanooga.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







