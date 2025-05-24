Columbus Drops Pitcher's Duel in 1-0 Shutout Loss
May 24, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (21-22) lost 1-0 to the Montgomery Biscuits (22-22) on Saturday night at Synovus Park.
Decisive Plays: After a dominant first three innings by Didier Fuentes, Montgomery began knocking on the door in the top of the fourth inning. A pair of hit batters combined with an extra-base hit loaded the bases with no outs for the Biscuits. Fuentes limited the damage and punched out three of the next four batters. However, Matthew Etzel was able to draw a walk and bring home the sole run of the game. The Clingstones' best scoring opportunity came in the home half of the fifth inning when Chandler Seagle ripped a two-out double to deep center field.
Key Contributors: Fuentes (4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 9 Ks) and Montgomery's Ty Johnson (5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 Ks) had a good old-fashioned pitcher's duel in the first half of the game.
Noteworthy: Fuentes tied his career high 9 strikeouts, a mark last reached on April 18 vs. Asheville, when the youngster was still on the bump for Rome. The Clingstones tied a season-high 14 combined strikeouts for the fourth time this season.
Next Game (Sunday, May 25): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 6:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Brett Sears makes his Double-A debut for Columbus opposed by RHP Duncan Davitt (3-2, 3.43 ERA) for Montgomery.
