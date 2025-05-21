Mejia Dominates Again as Clingstones Cruise to 5-1 Win over Montgomery

May 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, GA., - The Columbus Clingstones (18-21) rode the momentum from another magnificent start from Ian Mejia and a hot bat in Cal Conley to a 5-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (21-19) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Mejia made quick work of the Biscuits in the first three frames, finishing each with 11 pitches or less. Columbus capitalized with an early 1-0 lead after Conley drove in Keshawn Ogans with an RBI single in the home half of the third. Drew Compton doubled the lead the following frame, bringing home Ethan Workinger on a fielder's choice. Stephen Paolini gave the Clingstones a 3-0 lead with an RBI double that drove in David McCabe with two outs in the sixth inning. Cooper Kinney blasted a home run to right field to make it 3-1. Columbus would respond with two runs in the bottom of the seventh after Conley plated Kade Kern with his second RBI base hit of the night before coming around to score himself on a passed ball.

Key Contributors: Ian Mejia tossed seven innings, limiting the Biscuits to one run off four hits while fanning five on just 80 pitches. Cal Conley finished 2-for-4 on the night with two RBIs. David McCabe went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored. Kade Kern reached base twice, ripped a double down the left field line, stole a base and scored a run.

Noteworthy: Mejia's 36.2 innings of scoreless baseball is the longest of any pitcher in the Southern League this season. Before conceding a seventh-inning home run tonight, Mejia had not let a run score since April 12, the Clingstones' second series of the season. Conley's pair of RBI singles tonight marks his ninth multi-hit game of the season, tying Drew Compton for the most multi-hit games this season.

Next Game (Thursday, May 22): Montgomery at Columbus, 5:35 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:26 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Blake Burkhalter (1-3, 3.21 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Ty Cummings (2-1, 3.51 ERA) for Montgomery.







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.