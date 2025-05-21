Montgomery Pitchers Out-Dueled in 5-1 Loss to Clingstones

May 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Owen Wild

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits (21-19) lost their second straight game, 5-1, to the Columbus Clingstones (18-21) on Wednesday night at Synovus Park.

Owen Wild covered 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs in his sixth start. After two perfect frames, he allowed a run in the third and fourth innings. He exited after allowing a pair of two-out hits in the sixth.

Cooper Kinney hooked a ball over the wall in right to lead off the seventh inning to break up the shutout and make it 3-1. Kinney is tied for second in the league with nine home runs.

Ian Mejia went seven innings for a third straight start. He had a streak of 36 2/3 scoreless innings before Kinney's home run to lead off the seventh. Mejia has a league-best 1.03 ERA over 43 2/3 innings.

Derrick Edington struck out a pair in a scoreless inning.

The third game of the series is on Thursday afternoon at Synovus Park. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Blake Burkhalter is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 4:35pm CT. Following the game will be another seven-inning game to make up an earlier rainout at Riverwalk Stadium. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

