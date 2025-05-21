Trash Pandas Blanked by Lookouts on Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - On Wednesday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-27) were shut out for the second time this season, losing 3-0 to the Chattanooga Lookouts (20-20) at AT&T Field. This defeat marks the Trash Pandas' fourth consecutive loss, with the Lookouts winning the series' first two games.

Wednesday's game featured another bullpen day from the Rocket City pitching staff. Despite walking eight batters, the six pitchers performed admirably. Jesus Cruz made his second start, pitching 2.2 innings without allowing any runs or hits, while walking three and striking out three. Former Lookouts pitcher Sean Poppen gave up two hits in the fourth inning but struck out two batters in 1.1 shutout innings.

Chattanooga's Jose Acuna (W, 5-2), one of the top pitchers in the Southern League this season, matched the Pandas' efforts by not allowing a hit until back-to-back singles from David Calabrese and Nelson Rada in the sixth inning. Acuna ended the game with 6.0 shutout innings, yielding just two hits, walking two, and striking out five.

The Lookouts had numerous chances to score, stranding eight runners on base from the third to the fifth innings. They finally broke through in the sixth inning with two outs, thanks to three walks issued by reliever Jordan Holloway (L, 0-1). With the bases loaded, Edwin Arroyo singled up the middle to bring home two runs, putting the Lookouts ahead 2-0.

In the seventh inning, Chattanooga capitalized again with two outs. Brady Choban faced tough luck, giving up two consecutive broken-bat singles, which put two runners on base. The next batter, Austin Hendrick, hit a gap shot in left-center, bringing home Ruben Ibarra to extend the lead to 3-0.

Rocket City placed two runners on the top of the ninth inning via walks, but Trevor Kunkl (S, 4) escaped with the save.

Rada led the Trash Pandas with two of their four hits, finishing the game 2-for-4 and recording his team-best 11th multi-hit game of the season. Rada has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games and is batting .316 in May. The Trash Pandas finished the night 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding nine runners on base.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will face off again on Thursday night at AT&T Field for the third game of this six-game series. Rocket City will send left-hander Sam Aldegheri (1-2, 4.50) to the mound, while the Lookouts will counter with right-hander Kevin Abel (1-5, 7.67). Fans can catch the game on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 HD-2 and trashpandasbaseball.com

