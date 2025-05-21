Clingstones Turn Tables on Montgomery with 6-5 Walk-Off Win

May 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)









COLUMBUS, GA., - The last time the Columbus Clingstones (17-21) saw the Montgomery Biscuits (21-18) on April 5, Montgomery was spilling out of the dugout to celebrate its 6-5 walk-off victory in 10 innings. On Tuesday night at Synovus Park, Columbus turned the tables on the Biscuits with some walk-off magic of their own, as a fielding error by Cooper Kinney on a hard groundball from Geraldo Quintero scored Drew Compton and sent the Clingstones to a 6-5 win in the series opener.

Decisive Plays: Columbus broke through in the second inning with an RBI single from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. to lead 1-0. Montgomery vaulted in front with a two-run homer from Xavier Isaac in the fourth. A solo home run from Braden Taylor made it 3-1 in the fifth inning. Kilpatrick Jr. scored on a wild pitch in the home half to bring the Stones within a run, but another two-run home run, this time from Will Simpson, pushed Montgomery out to a 5-2 lead after the sixth. Columbus scored twice in the seventh to scratch back to within a run and tied it at 5-5 in the eighth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Cal Conley. With Compton at third base and two outs, Quintero rolled a groundball sharply toward the second baseman Kinney, who knocked it down, but could not recover in time, allowing Compton to score and Columbus to win 6-5.

Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-4, 2B, RBI), Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB), and Compton (2-for-5, 2 R) led the Columbus offense. For Montgomery, Isaac, Simpson, and Taylor all homered.

Noteworthy: Columbus secured it second walk-off victory of the season and first since April 18 vs. Pensacola, with the former coming on a wild pitch, and the latter on a fielding error. Quintero has been the batter in both walk-off wins. The RBI from Kilpatrick Jr. in the second inning snapped a 25-inning scoring drought for the Columbus offense. Columbus improves to 6-2 in series openers and 6-1 on Tuesdays this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 21): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Ian Mejia (3-0, 0.98 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Owen Wild (1-2, 5.68 ERA) for Montgomery.







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2025

