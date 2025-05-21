Riley Gowens Gets 4th Win in Barons 6-2 Victory over the Blue Wahoos

May 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Jason Matthews had three hits to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 6-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 3,030 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Barons combined for nine hits in the game and solid pitching from five different pitchers in the win. Jason Matthews led the Barons 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single, an RBI, and two runs scored. Three other players, along with Matthews, came through with RBIs.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens (4-0, 4.29) went 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, one earned run, and two walks with five strikeouts. Jared Kelley, Grant Taylor, Andrew Dalquest, and Eric Adler gave up only two hits, no runs, and three walks with four strikeouts in the win.

Pensacola scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning on a Kemp Alderman RBI single, and a Barons fielding error gave the Blue Wahoos the 2-0 early lead. In the top of the third inning, a Mario Camilletti walk, Matthews' RBI double scored Camilletti, and the Barons cut into the Blue Wahoos' lead to 2-1.

The Barons took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. A Michael Turner single scored Matthews to tie the game at 2-2. A William Veras force-out scored William Bergolla, and the Barons took the 3-2 lead. A Jacob Gonzalez sacrifice fly scored Veras, and the Barons led 4-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, Matthews singles with two outs and then steals second base. Bergolla singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Matthews, and the Barons led 5-2. In the top of the eighth inning, Ryan Galanie struck out swinging but made it to first base on a wild pitch. Gonzalez singled and moved Galanie to third base. A Blue Wahoos balk scored Galanie from third base, and the Barons led 6-2.

In addition to Matthews' big game, Bergolla had two hits, an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base, his 15th of the season.







