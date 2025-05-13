Barons Win 4-1 over the Lookouts in Game 1

May 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons used timely hitting and solid pitching to get the 4-1 win before 2,991 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. Starting pitcher Noah Schult (2-1, 3.58) gets the win, going 5.0 innings, giving up five hits, one earned run, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

The Barons' bullpen gave up no earned runs after taking over for Schultz in the sixth. Dalton Roach, Eric Adler, and Garrett Schoenle held the lead before turning it over to closer Peyton Pallete. Pallette earned his fifth save of the season.

Chattanooga scored first on an Ethan O'Donnell sacrifice fly, and the Lookouts took the 1-0 lead. The Barons tied the game when Ryan Galanie tripled off the wall in right field and scored on a DJ Gladney RBI single to right field.

Jacob Gonzalez doubled off the wall in right field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Caden Connor sacrificed a bunt, moving Gonzalez to third base. Adam Hackenberg hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Gonzalez from third base, and the Barons took the 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Rikuu Nishida walked. Nishida advanced to second base on a balk. William Bergolla singled on a bunt, and Ryan Galanie grounded into a double play. Galanie was thrown out at first base, and Bergolla got in the rundown, scoring Nishida before he was tagged out on the play. With the run, the Barons led 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the bases loaded. Nishida gets hit by the pitch and scores Gonzalez on the play. The Barons took the 4-1 lead.







Southern League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.