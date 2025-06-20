Barons Shut Out The Clingstones 3-0 On Friday Night
June 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
Recent call-up Lucas Gordon threw six shutout innings as the Birmingham Barons won 3-0 over the Columbus Clingstones before 4,615 at Regions Field on Friday night. Gordon (1-0, 0.00) made his way up to Birmingham from Winston-Salem (A+) on Thursday and earned the win, going 6.0 innings while giving up only one hit, no runs, and no walks, with nine strikeouts. With the win, the Barons have won five straight games over the Clingstones in this series.
Relief pitcher Andrew Dalquist threw 2.0 innings, giving up only two walks with a strikeout and lowering his ERA to 1.34 on the season. Closer Garrett Schoenle gets his third save of the season, going an inning, giving up only one hit. Schoenle has a 1.42 ERA this season.
The Barons scored first in the game when Calvin Harris hit his first home run of the season on a deep fly ball over the right field fence, and the Barons led 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jacob Burke walked, and a pitch hit Jason Matthews. Harris walked to load the bases with one out. Rikuu Nishida singled to center field, scoring Burke, and the Barons led 2-0. The next batter, William Bergolla, singled to center field, scoring Matthews, and the Barons led 3-0.
For the Barons, Nishida had three hits and an RBI. Harris had two hits, one being a home run. Bergolla had a hit and an RBI. Burke had a hit and a run scored in the win.
