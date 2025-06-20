Lookouts Ambush Early, Hold off Trash Pandas 4-2

June 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - In front of 6,007 fans at Toyota Field on Friday night, the Chattanooga Lookouts (35-28) scored four runs in the first inning, which proved to be enough to defeat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (24-41) with a final score of 4-2. Chattanooga clinched the series, marking their fourth consecutive win and handing the Trash Pandas their sixth straight loss.

The Lookouts scored in the first inning for the third time in four games during the series, jumping to an early 4-0 lead. Joel Hurtado (L, 5-6), the Trash Pandas' starting pitcher, gave up a single and committed a throwing error on an attempted sacrifice bunt. Chattanooga followed with back-to-back RBI doubles from Sal Stewart and Cam Collier, making the score 3-0. Two batters later, Ethan O'Donnell grounded out to shortstop, allowing the fourth run of the inning to cross the plate.

After a challenging 28-pitch first inning, Hurtado settled down and pitched effectively, allowing no runs on four hits over the next five innings. The 24-year-old right-hander finished the night having surrendered four runs (two earned) on eight hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. This marked his fourth quality start in his last five outings. In June, Hurtado has a 2.25 ERA and currently ranks 10th in the league with an ERA of 3.10. His 72.2 innings pitched places him second in the Southern League after his first 13 starts.

Sam Ryan made his debut for the Trash Pandas on Friday night, delivering a season-high 3.0 innings without allowing any runs. He gave up three hits, walked one batter, and struck out three. The right-hander from Clifton, VA, was added to Rocket City's roster on Tuesday.

Chattanooga's starting pitcher, Ryan Cardona (W, 3-2), earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings and allowing only one run on four hits, with no walks and three strikeouts. The Trash Pandas broke up the shutout in the sixth inning when Nelson Rada led off with a double and later scored on a groundout by Denzer Guzman two batters later. In the ninth inning, Rocket City brought the winning run to the plate after Sam Brown led off with a double. Trevor Kuncl (S, 8) retired the next two batters, but Travis Blankenhorn singled with two outs to drive in Rada, narrowing the score to 4-2. Korey Holland then drew a walk, bringing the tying run to the plate; however, Kuncl secured a strikeout to finish the game.

Notably, David Mershon collected two more hits on Friday night after hitting his first professional home run on Thursday. The former Mississippi State Bulldog finished the night 2-for-4 with a double. For Chattanooga, Hector Rodriguez recorded his second four-hit game of the series, bringing his total to 12 hits in 18 at-bats, including two home runs, a double, seven runs scored, and three RBIs.

The Lookouts have played six games at Toyota Field in 2025 and have outscored Rocket City 16-0 in the first inning. They have also notched double-digit hits in all four games of this series.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will play another doubleheader on Saturday, games five and six of their seven-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 pm, with gates opening at 3:00 pm. Game two will start approximately 45 minutes after the first game's conclusion. The Trash Pandas will start left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri (2-4, 4.61) against Chattanooga right-hander Kevin Abel (1-5, 6.28) in the first game, and in game two, the Lookouts will send out RHP Jared Lyons (1-3, 4.88) against a to be determined starter for Rocket City. The series wraps up on Sunday at 2:35 pm.

Upcoming Promotions:

Saturday, June 21 | First Pitch: 4:05 pm Doubleheader | Gates Open: 3:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks after the second game of the doubleheader in partnership with Clearview Cancer Institute and the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation. Come out to Toyota Field with your friends and family for a BLAST!

Trash Cancer Night: Our mission is to raise awareness and provide support for cancer patients and survivors. We encourage fans to bring blankets and beanies to donate in partnership with Clearview Cancer Institute. Upon entry, fans will receive a placard to write the names of their loved ones who have been affected by cancer. These placards will be held up during the fourth inning of game two as a show of solidarity.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







