Game Info: Friday, June 20 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

June 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Friday, June 20, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (24-40) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts - CIN (34-28)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (5-5, 3.11) // RHP Ryan Cardona (2-2, 3.40)

Game: 65 of 137 - Home Game: 36 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV "MORE" 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Friday, June 20 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Fireworks will light up the night sky after the game, presented by Bill Penney Toyota!

Superhero Night: Transform Toyota Field into your Superhero Universe and watch the Trash Pandas take on their arch-nemesis, the Chattanooga Lookouts! After selecting your tickets, HERE don't forget to add a Kids' Trash Pandas Superhero Mask to your cart. It's the perfect way for your little ones to feel part of the team! Prepare your capes, rally your sidekicks, and prepare for an unforgettable Superhero Night at Toyota Field!

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas are in the midst of their longest homestand of the 2025 season, seven games in six days against the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate ... Tonight is game four of the series.

TRASH PANDAS DROP TWO GAMES ON THURSDAY: The Trash Pandas faced a tough doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday, losing both games 6-2 and 5-2, which extended their losing streak to five games. The first game resumed after it was suspended on Wednesday, during which Jesus Cruz took the mound for the Trash Pandas. Notable performances included David Mershon hitting his first professional home run and A.J. Block making a strong debut in relief. In the nightcap, George Klassen struggled on the mound, and despite late efforts from Myles Emmerson and Joe Redfield, the Trash Pandas couldn't overcome the deficit.

MERSHON'S FIRST PROFESSIONAL HOMER: INF David Mershon hit his first professional home run in game one on Thursday, in his 53rd career game. During his time at Mississippi State, Mershon hit a total of six home runs over three seasons, with his last being against St. John's in the NCAA Regional on June 2, 2024. He was drafted in the 18th round in 2024.

RADA REPORT: CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 9 months, leads the Southern League, and is third in Double-A with 27 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 27), OBP (2nd, .399), batting average (3rd, .290), walks (7th, 36), and hits (6th, 63). Rada has recorded a team-best 19 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games.

MAKE IT STOP!!!: In four of their last six games, the Trash Pandas have faced weather delays that total 4 hours and 26 minutes. This season, Rocket City has had 12 home games affected by rain delays or postponements, adding up to 7 hours and 18 minutes of total delay time. According to wunderground.com, rain has been recorded on 20 out of 35 home game days. Despite these challenges, Rocket City continues to lead the league in attendance.

FARRIS WHEELIN' AND DEALIN STRIKEOUTS: LHP Mitch Farris is tied for first in the Southern League in strikeouts, joining Montgomery's Brody Hopkins, with 75.

ROSTER TURNOVER: On Tuesday, the Angels made several roster moves that impacted the Trash Pandas. RHP Jared Southard has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, while OF David Calabrese and INF Cole Fontenelle have been transferred to High-A Inland Empire. INF Mitch Daly is also moving to Single-A Inland Empire, and LHP Nick Jones has been placed on the Development List. Joining the team are OF Korey Holland and INF David Mershon, who were transferred from Triple-A Salt Lake, along with LHP AJ Block, INF Ben Gobbel, and RHP Sam Ryan, who were transferred from Triple-A Tri-City.

KEEP IT CLOSE...OR SCORE FOUR: Of Rocket City's 62 games this season, 31 have been decided by two runs or less, posting a 17-14 record. The Pandas are 9-10 in one-run games overall, including a 7-4 mark at home, and 8-4 in two-run games, 3-1 at home. Also, when the Pandas score four runs or more, they have a 17-9 record.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Trash Pandas are in the midst of a 13-game homestand, and currently in a stretch of 34 consecutive games played in the state of Alabama. This stretch began on May 27 and will continue through July 3. During this time, the Pandas will play six road games in Birmingham from June 3 to June 8, six games in Montgomery from June 24 to June 29, and 22 home games at Toyota Field against teams from Biloxi, Pensacola, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE: The 21-year-old has 17 RBIs over his last 28 games, and he now ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (T-7th, 12), RBIs (10th, 32), extra-base hits (T-8th, 19), and home runs (T-10th, 7).

PUTTING THE HURT ON 'EM: Starter Joel Hurtado leads the club with six quality starts and is second in the Southern League with 66.2 innings pitched. He also ranks among the Southern League leaders in starts (T-5th, 11), wins (T-5th, 5), ERA (11th, 3.06), and, WHIP (11th, 1.23).

TOPPING THE LEAGUE IN ATTENDANCE: The Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance in each of the team's first four seasons, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Despite two brand new ballparks, Rocket City leads the league by averaging 4,343 fans per game.

PROSPECTS WITH A HALO: The Trash Pandas roster features four of the Angels' top 10 prospects and nine of the top 25; included in the top 10 are RHP George Klassen (3), LHP Sam Aldegheri (5), OF Nelson Rada (6), and INF Denzer Guzman (9). The other members of the roster included in the Top-30 include LHP Samy Natera Jr. (16), RHP Walbert Ureña (17), RHP Joel Hurtado (19), and RHP Camden Minacci (21).

THE YOUNG GUNS: The Trash Pandas have three of the nine youngest players in the Southern League. For the second-straight year, OF Nelson Rada is the youngest player in the Southern League at 19.8 years old (8/24/05), the only player in the league born in 2005. INF Denzer Guzman is the eighth-youngest at 21.4 years old (2/8/04), and RHP Walbert Urena is the ninth-youngest, just 14 days older than Guzman, born on 1/25/04 at 21.4 years old (1/25/04).







