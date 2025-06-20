Shuckers' Win Streak Snapped in Extra-Innings Loss

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (41-26) fell in 10 innings, 10-6, against the Knoxville Smokies (31-36) at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The loss snapped the Shuckers' four-game win streak and seven-game win streak at Keesler Federal Park. The two teams combined for 16 runs, 25 hits and seven extra-base hits.

The Smokies jumped out to a 4-0 lead after four with a three-run home run in the third and an RBI in the fourth, both from Pedro Ramirez. The Shuckers cut the deficit in half in the fourth with a two-RBI single from Jeremy Vargas. It marked the Shuckers' Double-A-best 27 th hit this season with the bases loaded. In the fifth, Cooper Pratt made it 4-3 with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Ethan Murray from third. In the seventh, back-to-back doubles from Bladimir Restituyo and Ethan Murray tied the game before Cooper Pratt singled to left and gave the Shuckers a 5-4 lead.

In the ninth, BJ Murray Jr. tied the game at five with an RBI single to center. The Shuckers stranded the bases loaded in the bottom half of the frame, sending the game to extra innings. In the 10 th, a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly drove in the placed runner, Jaylen Palmer, giving the Smokies a 6-5 lead. Later in the frame, BJ Murray Jr. drove a grand slam to left, making it 10-5. Adam Hall cut into the deficit with an RBI to left in the bottom of the inning, making it 10-6. Cayne Ueckert (3-1) earned the win for the Smokies while Tyler Bryant (2-2) took the loss.

At the plate, Ethan Murray (2-for-3), Cooper Pratt (2-for-3) and Jeremy Vargas (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

The series continues on Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch as the Shuckers will transform into the Biloxi King Cakes. The King Cakes return with a King Cakes Blanket Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by Beau Rivage. Brett Wichrowski (0-1, 2.76) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Grant Kipp (4-2, 2.98) for the Smokies. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

