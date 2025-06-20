Shuckers Place Adams on 7-Day IL, Torres Reinstated from Development List
June 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 1B/3B Luke Adams has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List and C Víctor Torres has been reinstated from the Development List. The active roster now stands at 28 players.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
Southern League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Biscuits Notch 3-2 Win In Extras Against Blue Wahoos - Montgomery Biscuits
- Lookouts Ambush Early, Hold off Trash Pandas 4-2 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Birmingham Barons Promote John Cook to General Manager - Birmingham Barons
- Game Info: Friday, June 20 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Place Adams on 7-Day IL, Torres Reinstated from Development List - Biloxi Shuckers
- Former Smokies Becoming Potential All-Stars - Knoxville Smokies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Shuckers Place Adams on 7-Day IL, Torres Reinstated from Development List
- Boeve's First Career Walk-Off Lifts Shuckers to Fourth Straight Comeback Win
- Hardin Leads Shuckers to South Division Title in Double-A Debut
- No. 24 Prospect Hardin Set for Double-A Debut with Shuckers After Promotion
- Shuckers on Verge of Division Title After Comeback 9-8 Win over Smokies