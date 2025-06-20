Biscuits Notch 3-2 Win In Extras Against Blue Wahoos

June 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits' Matthew Etzel on game night(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

PENSACOLA, FL - After heading to extra innings for the third time in four games, the Montgomery Biscuits (37-30) prevailed for a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-34) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Each club missed ample opportunities over the first nine innings. Both clubs left 11 runners on base in the first nine innings, including leaving the bases loaded a combined four times. Matthew Etzel scored the game's first run on an infield single in the third. Pensacola answered back with a run in the fourth.

Etzel hit a two-run double in the 10th that ended up being the winning hit. Jackson Lancaster earned the save, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning. Trevor Martin pitched two scoreless innings for his second win of the series.

Pensacola had three players and manager Nelson Prada ejected from the contest. Prada was ejected for arguing over whether or not a player was hit by a pitch in the third, and three players were ejected in the 10th arguing the tag of Levins at the plate.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Dax Fulton is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (10-7) were done in by another big inning from the Biloxi Shuckers (8-10) in a 7-3 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Down 1-0 in the third, Xavier Isaac tied the game with a single through the right side to score Cooper Kinney's triple. Isaac went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and two RBI.

Jackson Baumeister tossed five innings of one-run ball before things unraveled in the sixth. Baumeister was lifted four batters into the inning, and Biloxi put up six runs with two homers in the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

Brayden Taylor doubled in a run in the seventh to make it 7-2. Isaac smashed his home run in the ninth on a ball off the net past the left-field wall. The Biscuits left a season-high 13 runners on base and had a runner on in every inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Abdiel Mendoza is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

