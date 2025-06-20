Biscuits Notch 3-2 Win In Extras Against Blue Wahoos
June 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - After heading to extra innings for the third time in four games, the Montgomery Biscuits (37-30) prevailed for a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (33-34) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Each club missed ample opportunities over the first nine innings. Both clubs left 11 runners on base in the first nine innings, including leaving the bases loaded a combined four times. Matthew Etzel scored the game's first run on an infield single in the third. Pensacola answered back with a run in the fourth.
Etzel hit a two-run double in the 10th that ended up being the winning hit. Jackson Lancaster earned the save, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning. Trevor Martin pitched two scoreless innings for his second win of the series.
Pensacola had three players and manager Nelson Prada ejected from the contest. Prada was ejected for arguing over whether or not a player was hit by a pitch in the third, and three players were ejected in the 10th arguing the tag of Levins at the plate.
The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Dax Fulton is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.
