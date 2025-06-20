Clingstones Shut Out By Birmingham In Ninth-Straight Loss

BIRMINGHAM, AL., - The Columbus Clingstones (25-39) were held to just two hits in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Birmingham Barons (37-30) on Friday night at Regions Field.

Decisive Plays: Birmingham took the lead in the third inning with a solo home run by Calvin Harris. The Barons tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning with RBI singles from Rikuu Nishida and William Bergolla. Columbus went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position on Friday.

Key Contributors: Cal Conley (1-for-2, BB) and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-4) recorded the two hits for the Clingstones offense while veteran Brian Moran (3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) kept the Stones within striking distance with solid relief pitching. For Birmingham, Lucas Gordon (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO) dominated in his Double-A debut while Nishida (3-for-4, RBI) had a game-high three hits.

Noteworthy: Moran made his first appearance in a Double-A game since September 3, 2018, for Hartford. The nine-straight losses for Columbus are two below the longest losing streak in the Southern League. Pensacola had an 11-game losing streak from May 20-31.

Next Game (Saturday, June 21): Columbus at Birmingham, 7:30 pm ET at Regions Field. Radio Broadcast: 7:15 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP JR Ritchie (0-1, 3.22 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Shane Murphy (4-3, 1.29 ERA) for Birmingham.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 24): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







