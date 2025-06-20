Birmingham Barons Promote John Cook to General Manager

June 20, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM - The Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and their ownership group Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) today announced the appointment of John Cook to General Manager.

Cook brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in professional baseball, including more than a decade with the Barons organization. He most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, following a nine-year tenure as Vice President of Sales, where he led sponsorship, group, and ticket sales initiatives that helped drive significant growth for the club.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of General Manager for the Barons and excited to continue serving the Birmingham community through the fantastic fan experience that our city knows and loves," said Cook. "I look forward to creating many more incredible memories with the Barons staff and our fans at Regions Field."

Before joining the Barons in 2011, John served as Senior Vice President of Business Operations for Minor League Baseball, overseeing the marketing, media relations, licensing, IT, and special operations departments at the national level. He also spent time as General Manager of the Clearwater Threshers from 2000 to 2005 and held previous roles as General Manager of the Amarillo Dillas (1999) and Assistant General Manager of the Dunedin Blue Jays (1997-1998).

"John's deep ties to the Birmingham community and the steady leadership he has demonstrated over the course of his time with the Barons make him the ideal person to lead the club into their next chapter," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively.

Jonathan Nelson has stepped down after 35 years of dedicated service to the Birmingham Barons, including his long and impactful tenure as General Manager.







