Caden Connor with a Home Run Along with 3 RBI in Barons Win

Caden Connor with his home run and three RBI gives the Birmingham Barons a 4-1 win over the Columbus Clingstones before 2,821 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. Four Barons pitchers pretty much shut down the Clingstones, only giving up one run, as the Barons still lead the full minors in team ERA.

Starting pitcher Tommy Vail (2-0, 1.27) gets the win, going 5.2 innings, giving up four hits, one earned run, and three walks with two strikeouts. Jared Kelley pitched 1.1 innings, giving up only two hits with one strikeout. Tyler Davis pitched one inning, giving up one hit and a strikeout. Zach Franklin pitches the ninth inning, getting two strikeouts in the Barons win.

The Clingstones get on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning when Drew Compton led off the inning with a solo home run over the left field fence. Columbus led 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Barons took the lead for good. Jacob Gonzalez led off the inning with a double down the right field line. Two batters later, Connor hits his second home run of the season over the right field fence, and the Barons take a 2-1 lead. DJ Gladney triples to center field, and Jason Matthews strikes out, but on the wild pitch, Gladney scored from third base, and the Barons led 3-1.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Galanie singled to right field. Wilfred Veras singled to left field. Connor hits a ground ball to left field for a single, scoring Galanie from second base. With the run, the Barons led 4-1. Franklin, with a one-two-three ninth inning slam, slammed the door shut on the Clingstones, and the Barons came away with the 4-1 home win.

For the Barons, Connor had a home run, a single, three RBI, and a walk. Galanie had a single, a walk, and a run scored.







