Game Info: Tuesday, June 17 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

June 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - 6:35 PM - Toyota Field - Madison, Alabama

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas - LAA (24-37, 4 th SL North, 8.0 GB) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts - CIN (31-28, 1 st SL North, +0.5 GB)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Walbert Urena (3-3, 4.25) // RHP Jose Franco (5-2, 2.83)

GAME: 62 of 137 - Home Game: 33 of 69

TV/Radio: WAAY MORE-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.tv - Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 HD-2

Today's Promotions:

Tuesday, June 17 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Adult Trash Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans, 18 and over, will receive a jersey with Trash written across the chest in the home white formatting, presented by Nucor Tubular of Decatur.

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Athens Community Hometown Throwdown: Support Make A Way Foundation with an optional donation when purchasing tickets HERE ! At the end of the Hometown Throwdown Series, the Trash Pandas Foundation will present an additional donation to the Hometown Community Spotlight based on the number of fans attending!

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their longest homestand of the 2025 season tonight with game one of a seven-game series in six days against the Cincinnati Reds' affiliate Chattanooga Lookouts ... The Pandas are coming off a 3-3 series split against Pensacola at Toyota Field.

PANDAS SPLIT SERIES WITH WAHOOS AFTER 5-2 LOSS ON SUNDAY: The Trash Pandas faced their second consecutive loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, ending their series with a 3-3 split. The game, played on Father's Day, attracted 4,018 fans. Starting pitcher Sam Aldegheri struggled, allowing three runs on two hits, including a home run by Kemp Alderman. Pensacola's Orlando Ortiz-Mayr delivered a stellar performance, throwing 5.0 no-hit innings. The Trash Pandas scored two runs after breaking the no-hitter, with Denzer Guzman hitting a home run. However, the Blue Wahoos responded with two more runs in the seventh inning. Despite a late-game effort with two runners on base, Rocket City failed to capitalize and ended the game 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Nelson Rada extended his hitting streak to four games, reaching base in 20 of his last 22 games.

SEVEN GAMES IN SIX DAYS: This week, the Trash Pandas and Lookouts will play a doubleheader on Wednesday to make up for the postponement from Sunday, April 6, at Toyota Field, resulting in a seven-game series over six days.

five in and five out: On Tuesday, the Angels made several roster moves that impacted the Trash Pandas. RHP Jared Southard has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, while OF David Calabrese and INF Cole Fontenelle have been transferred to High-A Inland Empire. INF Mitch Daly is also moving to Single-A Inland Empire, and LHP Nick Jones has been placed on the Development List. Joining the team are OF Korey Holland and INF David Mershon, who were transferred from Triple-A Salt Lake, along with LHP AJ Block, INF Ben Gobbel, and RHP Sam Ryan, who were transferred from Triple-A Tri-City.

OSCAR WORTHY PERFORMANCE: 26-year-old outfielder Oscar Colas is seizing his new opportunity with the Angels. In his first 10 games with the Trash Pandas, he is batting .297, with a double, one home run, and four RBIs. Colas was released by the White Sox on May 24 and signed with the Angels on May 27.

pandas pitching, leading season turnaround: Since May 26, the Trash Pandas are 10-8 and have posted a 2.69 ERA, which ranks second in the Southern League, fourth in Double-A, and seventh among all full-season Minor League teams.

KEEP IT CLOSE...OR SCORE FOUR: Of Rocket City's 61 games this season, 31 have been decided by two runs or less, posting a 17-14 record. The Pandas are 9-10 in one-run games overall, including a 7-4 mark at home, and 8-4 in two-run games, 3-1 at home. Also, when the Pandas score four runs or more, they have a 17-9 record.

SWEET HOME ALABAMA: The Trash Pandas are in the midst of a 13-game homestand and are currently in a stretch of 34 consecutive games played in the state of Alabama. This stretch began on May 27 and will continue through July 3. During this time, the Pandas will play six road games in Birmingham from June 3 to June 8, six games in Montgomery from June 24 to June 29, and 22 home games at Toyota Field against teams from Biloxi, Pensacola, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

19 and "Rada-cal": CF Nelson Rada, the youngest player in the Southern League at 19 years and 9 months, leads the Southern League and is 2nd in Double-A with 27 stolen bases this season, including 19 in May. Rada ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (1st, 27), OBP (2nd, .402), batting average (2nd, .294), walks (T-5th, 35), and hits (4th, 62).

ON-BASE STREAK ... Rada reached base safely in 16-straight games from May 21 to June 7 ... During the streak, he hit .364 (20-for-55), with six runs, 10 steals, 10 walks, and a .470 OBP ... He's been on base in 28 of 31 games since May 10, batting .336 with a .438 OBP.

STREAKS THIS SEASON ... (9-game hit streak, 5/21-30), (10-game on-base streak, 5/8-18), (16-game on-base streak, 5/21-6/7).

MULTI-HIT GAMES ... Rada has recorded a team-best 19 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games.

Southard, poppen on scoreless streaks: Trash Pandas reliever Jared Southard made his 22nd appearance on Friday night and recorded his fifth save. The right-hander out of Texas has allowed only two baserunners over his last eight outings and 10.2 innings pitched, one walk, and 16 strikeouts. Sean Poppen has not allowed a run over his last nine games, and 10.1 innings, nine hits, three walks, and 11 strikeouts.

Ureña-ble to Touch Him: RHP Walbert Ureña has delivered three-straight quality starts going back to May 29, including a seven-inning complete game in game one of a doubleheader against Biloxi. The Trash Pandas are 3-0 in those games, and he's won two of them, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA (4 ER/20 IP). The 21-year-old has shown steady improvement this season after posting a 7.36 ERA in April; he had a 3.21 ERA in May and has a 2.08 ERA so far in June. He ranks among the league leaders in starts (T-1st, 12) and innings pitched (4th, 59.1).

TOPPING THE LEAGUE IN ATTENDANCE: The Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance in each of the team's first four seasons, and there are no signs of it slowing down. Despite two brand-new ballparks, Rocket City leads the league by averaging 4,367 fans per game.

THE "GUZ" IS LOOSE: The 21-year-old has 16 RBIs over his last 26 games, and he now ranks among the Southern League leaders in doubles (T-5th, 12), RBIs (T-7th, 31), extra-base hits (T-6th, 19), and home runs (T-9th, 7).







Southern League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.