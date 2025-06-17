Late Comeback Falls Short, Wahoos Begin Homestand with Extra-Inning Defeat

June 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola, Fla. - Extra-inning drama had always gone the Blue Wahoos' way at home this season.

That good fortune ended Tuesday in a near-miss way.

The Blue Wahoos had Grant Richardson thrown out at the plate in a close play Richardson thought he made for the tying run, but it proved decisive in the Montgomery Biscuits' 4-3 win Tuesday to begin their week-long series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was the first loss in five extra-inning home games for the Blue Wahoos. They were 5-2 in all extended games so far this year.

After Montgomery took the lead in the 10th on a two-out, first pitch single by Matthew Etzel, the Blue Wahoos had their crack.

Richardson started as the placement runner on second. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Johnny Olmstead. On a two-strike pitch, catcher Ryan Ignaffo hit a chopper to shortstop Gregory Barrios. With Richardson running on contact, his elusive slide missed the tag from catcher Tatem Levins.

But after a couple seconds of indecision, Levins then tagged Richardson as he tried to touch home and was called out. Blue Wahoos manager Nelson Prada briefly argued, but the decision was made.

Cody Morissette then hit a hard ground out to end the game.

The loss dropped the Blue Wahoos (32-32) back to .500 in a quest to finish the first half schedule Sunday with a winning record. The Biscuits (35-29) kept faint hopes alive in their chase against the Biloxi Shuckers, who entered Tuesday with a four-game lead.

The Blue Wahoos got a third consecutive quality start from right-hander Jacob Miller, who worked six innings, allowed four hits and two runs. The bullpen trio who followed him kept the game close.

Dale Stanavich, in particular, pitched out of a jam in the eighth and followed with a clean ninth.

Montgomery starter Ty Johnson, one of eight players on the Biscuits team ranked among the Top 30 prospects in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Morissette laced a single to centerfield.

It led to a run when Mark Coley II hit a fielder's choice grounder to score Ignoffo. He had reached on a hit batter, one of the few errant pitches Johnson threw.

The Blue Wahoos tied the game with two runs in the eighth inning on consecutive RBI singles from Coley and Jared Serna.

Nathan Martorella led off the ninth swinging at the first pitch and launching deep to right field, but the ball held up for the first out. The next two batters were retired to force extra innings.

GAME NOTABLES

--- This was another game which attracted fans bringing their dogs to the game on a Doggone Tuesday and one-price ticket promotion co-sponsored by Circle K and Pepsi.

--- Right handed reliever Will Kempner, added to the Blue Wahoos roster Tuesday in promotion from High-A Beloit Sky Carp, pitched 1.1 innings with four strikeouts, a walk and a run allowed.

--- The event-filled homestand with numerous promotions continues Tuesday with the Blue Wahoos Robby Snelling making a start against Duncan Davitt, who is 4-3 with 2.96 ERA.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Wednesday Thru Sunday.

GAMETIMES: The games on Wednesday through Saturday all start at 6:05 p.m. The game on Sunday starts at 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

PROMOTIONS:

Wednesday - Fireworks Wednesday featuring a post-game fireworks display presented by The Morgan Law Group as well as Hurricane Prep Night with people receiving information on best options for hurricane preparation.

Thursday - The Nine Night. On Juneteenth, the Blue Wahoos will celebrate the city's heritage with Negro League Baseball by wearing the Pensacola Seagulls uniforms as well as video tributes. It is part of "The Nine" initiative which was the number worn by Jackie Robinson. Following the game, a post-game fireworks show, sponsored by Cox Communications, will complete the night. In addition, there will be Thursday night alcoholic drink specials for those of legal age beginning with $1 draft beer from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. and other specials throughout the game.

Friday - Giveaway Friday - The Blue Wahoos are remembering "Snowmageddon" the historic January snowstorm in Pensacola. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos blue/red ski hat for the colder weather sponsored by Woodlands Medical Specialists.

Saturday - Fireworks Saturday with post-game fireworks sponsored by Covenant Care. Also, it's "Shark In The Park Night" with a separate ticket (aside from game ticket) providing a special T-shirt, an inflatable ring and ability to be in the water on the boat dock area behind right field to watch the original "Jaws" in the 50th anniversary year of the movie's debut.

Sunday - Family Sunday with children able to run the bases following the game and families able to toss soft baseballs in the outfield. In addition, famed organist Nancy Faust, who entertained for decades at Chicago White Sox games at Comisky Park will entertain fans with her assortment of throwback music and special effects as she plays from the concourse.

LIVESTREAM AUDIO: You can listen to the Blue Wahoos' broadcast with announcers Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge on www.bluewahoos.com/radio or the MILB App.

LIVESTREAM VIDEO: Available on MiLB.TV (subscription required). TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office, which will be open each day this week prior to the game.

