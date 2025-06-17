Shuckers on Verge of Division Title After Comeback 9-8 Win over Smokies

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (39-25) saw their magic number fall to one with a comeback, 9-8, win over the Knoxville Smokies (30-33) at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The game saw the teams combine for 17 runs, 27 hits and nine extra-base hits. At three hours and 26 minutes, it also marked the Shuckers' longest game of the season. The Shuckers can clinch the First Half South Division title on Wednesday with a win or a Montgomery Biscuits loss.

The Shuckers struck first with two first-inning runs, coming on a balk that scored Mike Boeve and a Luis Lara RBI single. The Smokies cut the deficit in half in the second with an RBI double from Jaylen Palmer, making it 2-1. Mike Boeve extended the lead back to two for the Shuckers in the bottom half of the second with a double to left, scoring Luke Adams from first. In the third, the Smokies tied the game with an RBI single from BJ Murray and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. Brock Wilken tied the Minor League Baseball home run lead in the bottom half with his 18 th home run of the year, a 372-foot blast to left, making it 4-3.

The Smokies tied the game again in the fifth with a solo home run from Pablo Aliendo. In the sixth, Garrett Spain gave the Shuckers the lead with an RBI single and Cooper Pratt drove in two with a double to center, making it 7-4. A bases-loaded walk to Jaylen Palmer in the seventh and a two-RBI Pedro Ramirez triple in the eighth tied the game at seven. Later in the eighth, Pablo Aliendo drove in a run with an RBI single, making it 8-7. In the bottom of the eighth, Mike Boeve tied the game with an RBI single to right before a Cooper Pratt sacrifice fly to center made it 9-8. In the ninth, Justin Yeager (2-3) locked down the win with a perfect inning and earned the win. Frankie Scalzo Jr. (2-2) took the loss.

At the plate, all nine batters reached and seven recorded hits for the Shuckers. Mike Boeve (3-for-5), Cooper Pratt (2-for-4) and Brock Wilken (2-for-4) recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

