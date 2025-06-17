Angels Make 10 Roster Moves Impacting Rocket City Ahead of Series Opener

June 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - On Tuesday, the Angels made several roster moves that impacted the Trash Pandas. RHP Jared Southard has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, while OF David Calabrese and INF Cole Fontenelle have been transferred to High-A Inland Empire. INF Mitch Daly is also moving to Single-A Inland Empire, and LHP Nick Jones has been placed on the Development List. Joining the team are OF Korey Holland and INF David Mershon, who were transferred from Triple-A Salt Lake, along with LHP AJ Block, INF Ben Gobbel, and RHP Sam Ryan, who were transferred from Triple-A Tri-City.

Southard, 24, made his 22nd appearance on Friday night and recorded his fifth save. The right-hander out of Texas has allowed only two baserunners over his last eight outings and 10.2 innings pitched, one walk, and 16 strikeouts for Rocket City. Overall, he is 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA, 28 strikeouts to eight walks over 27.2 innings pitched.

Block, 26, comes to Rocket City from High-A Tri-City, where he made 21 relief appearances in 2025. In 29.2 innings, he went 0-3 with a 1.82 ERA, recording 10 saves and 39 strikeouts. Block signed with the Angels in January. He was drafted out of Washington State University by the Tigers in 2019 with the fifth pick of the 17th round. He chose to stay at WSU for another season and signed with the Royals in June of 2020. Block spent most of 2021 with High-A Quad Cities before missing all 2022 and 2023 on the IL. He returned in 2024, splitting time between Quad Cities and Double-A Northwest Arkansas before being released at the end of the season.

Gobbel, 25, returns to Rocket City after playing in 68 games for the Trash Pandas last season while belting eight homers and driving in 33 while stealing 10 bases. He started 2025 with High-A Tri-City and batted .284 with nine homers and 30 driven in. He had 15 doubles for the Dust Devils, four steals, and an .857 ops. He played collegiately at Division II Belmont Abbey College. His grandfather is former MLB player and broadcaster Tom Paciorek.

Holland, 25, joins the Trash Pandas after 27 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he batted .244 with two home runs and 14 RBI. Before signing with the Angels in January, Holland spent five seasons with the Guardians organization, where he was drafted out of high school in 2018 with the 29th pick of the 14th round. While with the Guardians, Holland made it as high as Double-A before being released following the 2023 season. He spent 2024 in independent ball with the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association.

Mershon, 22, returns to Rocket City for a second go-around. The Angels drafted the former Mississippi State Bulldog in the 18th round of last year's draft. He was immediately sent to Rocket City, where he batted .254 in 29 games with eight RBIs and five stolen bases. Mershon went to Triple-A Salt Lake this season, where he had 49 at-bats in 14 games. While in Starkville, Mershon was named First Team All-SEC and was a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, given annually to the top shortstop in the nation. He finished his 2024 collegiate season with 27 steals while batting .347.

Ryan, 26, joins the Trash Pandas after going 2-2 with a 3.34 era in 19 relief appearances for the High-A Tri-City. In 29.2 innings, he has struck out 35 with two saves. Before missing all of last season due to injury, Ryan was in the Blue Jays organization for four seasons, reaching as high as Double-A. He has a career record of 11-8 with 147 strikeouts. He pitched collegiately at Virginia Commonwealth.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







Southern League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.