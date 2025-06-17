Columbus Stymied by Three-Run Rally from Birmingham in 4-1 Loss

BIRMINGHAM, AL., - Drew Compton briefly sparked the Columbus Clingstones (25-35) on Tuesday night with a solo home run in the fourth inning, but a three-run rally from the Birmingham Barons (33-30) turned the tide and sent Columbus to a 4-1 loss at Regions Field.

Decisive Plays: Compton unloaded on his solo home run (3) from the right side to put Columbus ahead 1-0 in the fourth. A leadoff double in the home half from Jacob Gonzalez set the stage for a go-ahead two-run home run by Caden Connor. Birmingham added another run on a wild pitch to lead 3-1 after four innings. The Barons tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning to make it 4-1.

Key Contributors: Compton (2-for-3, 2B, HR, RBI) collected the lone RBI while Cody Milligan (2-for-4) added a multi-hit game. On the mound, Ian Mejia (6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO) battled to turn in a quality start. For Birmingham, Connor (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) led the offense while Tommy Vail (5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) collected his second career Double-A win.

Noteworthy: Mejia turned in his sixth quality start of the season, pushing the Columbus total to 16. Compton collected his 13th multi-hit game of the season. Columbus falls to 18-11 when scoring first.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 18): Columbus at Birmingham, 6:00 pm ET at Regions Field. Radio Broadcast: 5:45 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Lucas Braun (3-2, 4.71 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Tanner McDougal (Double-A Debut) for Birmingham. Game two of the doubleheader will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 24): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.







