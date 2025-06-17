Chattanooga's Early Offense Too Much for Trash Pandas on Tuesday

June 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (34-28) allowed five runs over the first two innings and fell 10-3 to the first-place Chattanooga Lookouts (32-28) in Tuesday's series opener at Toyota Field. Chattanooga's Ruben Ibarra led the way for Chattanooga, belting two home runs and driving in five runs.

Trash Pandas starter Walbert Ureña (L, 3-4) faced trouble right from the start, retiring just two batters in the frame. = Sal Stewart and Cam Collier got on base with back-to-back singles, and Jay Allen II walked to load the bases. Ureña then walked Ethan O'Donnell, allowing the Lookouts to score their first run. Ibarra followed with a bases-clearing single, giving Chattanooga a 4-0 lead and ending Ureña's night after just 0.2 innings on the mound.

Sean Poppen took over in relief and delivered 2.1 innings, allowing only one hit and one earned run. The sole hit was an RBI single from Edwin Arroyo, which scored second baseman Dominic Pitelli in the second inning, extending the Lookouts' lead to 5-0.

Relievers Camden Minacci, Samy Nater Jr., and Jordan Holloway then combined to pitch five innings for Rocket City, surrendering a total of five runs. This included Ibarra's two solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings, in addition to two errors from the Trash Pandas and an RBI single by right fielder Hector Rodriguez in the seventh.

The Trash Pandas finally got on the board in the sixth inning. Lookouts starter Jose Franco (W, 6-2) was perfect through 5.1 innings until catcher Myles Emmerson ended his bid for a perfect game by drawing a walk. Mac McCroskey then broke up the no-hitter with a single in the next at-bat. Nelson Rada extended his hitting streak to five games with an RBI single that scored Emmerson, making the score 5-1.

Travis Blankenhorn added another run in the eighth inning by doubling to center field, which brought Oscar Colás home. Emmerson capped Rocket City's scoring with a double in the ninth inning.

In addition to his hitting contributions, Emmerson also pitched in the ninth inning, retiring three batters in a row during his second pitching appearance of the season.

Franco pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters. Relievers Carson Rudd and Drew Parrish pitched an additional two and one innings, respectively, giving up five combined hits and only one earned run.

Of the five new players for Rocket City, only David Mershon saw action, finishing 0-for-4 from the leadoff spot.

The Trash Pandas will have two opportunities for redemption during a Wednesday doubleheader. Game one is set to begin at 4:05 pm, with gates opening at 3:00. The Trash Pandas will start left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris (0-3, 4.25) in game one against Chattanooga right-hander Brandon Komar (1-1, 4.00). The starting pitcher for Rocket City in the nightcap has yet to be announced, while the Lookouts will send out right-hander Jared Lyons (1-3, 4.88).

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday, June 18 Doubleheader | First Pitch: 4:05 pm | Gates Open: 3:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 3:00 pm

Doubleheader Wednesday: The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with the first starting at 4:05 pm and the second beginning approximately 45 minutes after the first game ends. Your ticket will give you access to both games.

Game 1 Specials: Take advantage of $1 hot dogs and $3 domestic draft beers during the first game of the doubleheader.

Tito's Dog Days: Bring your dog and cheer on the Trash Pandas! You can enjoy the game with your furry friend in Sections 1 and 2 or on the grass berm at Toyota Field. Please keep your pet on a leash or in a carrier. No special ticket is required! Waivers are available at the Pepsi Gates for a $1 donation to Rocket City Rescue for each dog. Plus, all dogs will receive a free Pup Cup, which can be redeemed at Sweet Space.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.







