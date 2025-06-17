Smokies Series Preview at Biloxi

Fresh off a statement series win in Columbus, the Knoxville Smokies continue their road trip with a high-stakes showdown against the Southern League South-leading Biloxi Shuckers - the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. It's the final meeting between these two clubs in 2025, and for Knoxville, it's personal.

When these teams clashed back in May, every game was a nail-biter - all six contests were decided by two runs or fewer. But the Shuckers found a way to close each time, taking the series 5-1. This time, the Smokies arrive with momentum, riding a four-game win streak and the first-half title still within reach.

With just six games left in the half, Knoxville trails first-place Chattanooga by 2.5 games and sits just behind Birmingham in a fierce three-horse race atop the Southern League North. Biloxi, meanwhile, leads the South by four games with the league's best overall record - but they'll be tasked with holding off a Smokies squad hungry for redemption and chasing the playoffs.

For Knoxville to steal the first-half crown - and the playoff ticket that comes with it - they'll need wins in Biloxi and some help from two unlikely sources: Columbus and Rocket City, the two worst records in the Southern League, who will take on Chattanooga and Birmingham this week.

First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is set for 7:35 PM ET in Biloxi, MS.

The Knoxville Smokies come into this week with momentum after outscoring the Clingstones 30-18 and tossing the fourth no-hitter in franchise history. Now 30-32 on the year, Knoxville is surging behind one of the Southern League's most dynamic offenses. The Smokies rank top four in batting average, runs, hits, home runs, and walks - and their trio of catchers is leading the charge. Pablo Aliendo torched Columbus pitching with seven hits in four games and owns a .333 average with a .857 OPS over his last 10. Ethan Hearn has slugged two home runs in that same stretch with an .861 OPS, while Casey Opitz brings a three-game hit streak into the series.

On the mound, Knoxville's staff has quietly built a reputation as one of the league's best - allowing the second-fewest runs in the Southern League. Four starters enter this week with ERAs under 3.00, giving the Smokies a legitimate shot to finish the first half with a playoff push if they can stay hot. Frankie Scalzo Jr. is the latest to join the arm barn after just over a month in AAA-Iowa. Scalzo sports an ERA of 0.96 in 37.2 career Double-A innings.

Biloxi has owned the top spot in the Southern League for 37 days and shows no signs of slowing down. Loaded with top-tier talent, the Shuckers return home from a hard-fought split in Chattanooga riding a 7-3 stretch that's kept them atop the standings.

The Brewers' organizational depth at the corners has turned Biloxi into a power factory - the Shuckers lead the league in home runs and continue to do damage in the box. While their pitching staff ranks middle-of-the-pack overall, the rotation features two of Milwaukee's most intriguing arms in right-handers Brett Wichrowski (No. 13 prospect) and KC Hunt (No. 24), both capable of overpowering lineups when locked in.

Players to Watch

Jaxon Wiggins is finding his groove - and the Southern League is taking notice. The Cubs' No. 10 overall prospect has strung together four straight quality starts, including anchoring a combined no-hitter in game five at Columbus. Once known for a sky-high walk rate (13.8% in college, 14.2% as a rookie), Wiggins has shaved it down to just 8.4% this season - a mark that now hovers near the MLB average and reflects his steady development in Knoxville. He'll toe the rubber again on Friday, looking to keep his momentum rolling. On the offensive side, Pedro Ramirez feasted the last time he saw Biloxi, racking up 13 hits in six games. If his bat stays that loud, this series could get explosive.

The thunder in Biloxi's lineup is impossible to ignore. The Shuckers boast the top two home run hitters in the entire Southern League - and both are rising stars in Milwaukee's system. Brock Wilken, the Brewers' No. 18 prospect, leads all of Double-A with 17 home runs, while No. 9 prospect Luke Adams isn't far behind with 11. Adams brings more than just power to the plate - he's riding a 36-game on-base streak, the longest in the league this season. Knoxville's pitching staff will have its hands full this week.

Probable Pitching Matchups

6/17 Tuesday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Chris Kachmar (2-4, 4.30 ERA) vs. LHP Tate Kuehner (5-4, 2.61 ERA)

6/18 Wednesday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Sam Armstrong (1-4, 4.79 ERA) vs. TBD

6/19 Thursday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Nick Dean (1-1, 2.03 ERA) vs. RHP KC Hunt (4-4, 4.53 ERA

6/20 Friday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 2.10 ERA) vs. RHP Alexander Cornielle (3-2, 2.51 ERA)

6/21 Saturday, 7:05 PM ET

RHP Grant Kipp (4-2, 2.98 ERA) vs. RHP Brett Wichrowski (0-1, 2.76 ERA

6/22 Sunday, 6:05 PM ET

RHP Chris Kachmar (2-4, 4.30 ERA) vs. LHP Tate Kuehner (5-4, 2.61 ERA)

As the Smokies enter their final series of the first half, every pitch in Biloxi carries playoff weight. With momentum on their side, a locked-in pitching staff, and a lineup that's starting to fire on all cylinders, Knoxville has as good a shot as any. But they'll need more than just a strong showing- they'll need help from the bottom of the standings to flip the script on the Southern League race. It's do-or-die time, and the Smokies aren't just chasing wins- they're chasing redemption. Buckle up.

Listen to all the action on radio: 92.5 FM/1180 AM WKCE.

