Knoxville Smokies Announces April 25 Job Fair

April 23, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have announced the club will hold a job fair on Friday, April 25 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. The job fair will have positions open with the Knoxville Smokies, Goldenseal Cleaning Company, and Professional Sports Catering. All positions will be located at Covenant Health Park, the new multi-use stadium in Knoxville's Old City.

The job fair will feature positions from many departments with part-time and seasonal positions within Covenant Health Park. The Knoxville Smokies are looking for employees who are able to work all home games and additional events as needed. Most games are held during evening hours of the week and many weekends.

Available departments for the Smokies include new hires for ticket scanners, group area attendants, playground attendants, and ushers.

Goldenseal Cleaning Company is searching for cleaning crew members.

Professional Sports Catering is hiring positions that include concessions workers, warehouse runners, and suite runners.

Most positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel, or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

For additional information about our upcoming job fairs, please call the Smokies front office at (865) 286-2300.

